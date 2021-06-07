Menu
2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

110,323 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD, Leather, NAV, Pano Roof

2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

Limited AWD, Leather, NAV, Pano Roof

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

110,323KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7312385
  • Stock #: 012947
  • VIN: KM8SNDHF4DU012947

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 012947
  • Mileage 110,323 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully Loaded One Owner, Clean Carfax! 6 Passenger 3 row seating, Panoramic Sunroof, headed and cooled leather seats, heated back seats, backup camera, NAV, memory seats, horn pad controls, Bluetooth, power back hatch door. Everything you want in a great size SUV.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Backup Sensor
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Captains Chairs
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

