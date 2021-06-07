2013 Hyundai Santa Fe

$15,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 0 , 3 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7312385

7312385 Stock #: 012947

012947 VIN: KM8SNDHF4DU012947

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 012947

Mileage 110,323 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Intermittent Wipers Remote Trunk Release Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Backup Sensor Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Captains Chairs Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.