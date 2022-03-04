2013 Kia Sorento

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999 + taxes & licensing
87,500 KM
Used
Good Condition



Listing ID: 8494422

8494422 Stock #: 3634

3634 VIN: 5XYKTDA29DG393634

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 87,500 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Keyless Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Woodgrain Interior Trim Push Button Start Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Proximity Key Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection

