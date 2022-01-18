Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

238,921 KM

Details Description Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-765-0111

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT**4X4**BLUETOOTH**TRAILER BRAKE CTL.**

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT w/1LT**4X4**BLUETOOTH**TRAILER BRAKE CTL.**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

905-765-0111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

238,921KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8147743
  Stock #: 7079
  VIN: 3GCUKREC5EG107079

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 238,921 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection

