2014 Ford Escape
SE FWD 4dr
2014 Ford Escape
SE FWD 4dr
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 195,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr. This Escape is ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With a comfortable interior and a practical design, this SUV offers a great driving experience. This Escape has 195,000 KM on the odometer.
This Ford Escape is packed with features designed to make your drive easier and more enjoyable. It's equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.6L EcoBoost engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. The SE trim offers a range of conveniences and safety features, ensuring a confident and comfortable ride for you and your passengers.
Here are five standout features of this 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr:
- Block Heater: Perfect for those chilly Canadian winters, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.
- Cruise control w/steering wheel controls: Makes highway driving a breeze, allowing you to relax and enjoy the journey.
- Keypad: Offers added security and convenience, allowing you to unlock your doors without a key.
- MyKey System: Provides peace of mind, allowing you to set limits on speed and audio volume, perfect for younger drivers.
- 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet: Keep all your devices charged on the go.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Winegard Ford
