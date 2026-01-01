Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and versatile SUV? Carpages.ca has a fantastic option for you: a used 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr. This Escape is ready to take on your daily commute, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With a comfortable interior and a practical design, this SUV offers a great driving experience. This Escape has 195,000 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>This Ford Escape is packed with features designed to make your drive easier and more enjoyable. Its equipped with a fuel-efficient 1.6L EcoBoost engine, perfect for navigating city streets or hitting the open road. The SE trim offers a range of conveniences and safety features, ensuring a confident and comfortable ride for you and your passengers.</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2014 Ford Escape SE FWD 4dr:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Perfect for those chilly Canadian winters, ensuring your engine starts smoothly every time.</li> <li><strong>Cruise control w/steering wheel controls:</strong> Makes highway driving a breeze, allowing you to relax and enjoy the journey.</li> <li><strong>Keypad:</strong> Offers added security and convenience, allowing you to unlock your doors without a key.</li> <li><strong>MyKey System:</strong> Provides peace of mind, allowing you to set limits on speed and audio volume, perfect for younger drivers.</li> <li><strong>2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet:</strong> Keep all your devices charged on the go.</li> </ul>

2014 Ford Escape

195,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD 4dr

13502174

2014 Ford Escape

SE FWD 4dr

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195,000KM
VIN 1FMCU0GX6EUA32113

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine: 1.6L EcoBoost
57 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,050 kgs (4,520 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Streaming Audio

