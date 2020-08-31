2014 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Power Brakes Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Receiver Exterior Alloy Wheels Running Boards Box liner Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Rear Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Seating Split Folding Rear Seats Power Adjustable Seat Bench Seating Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Premium Audio Backup Sensor Bed Liner Rear View Camera Cloth Interior Adjustable Pedals Bed Rails Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Auxiliary 12v Outlet

