2014 Ford F-150

105,803 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

XLT, 4x4 , ECOBOOST, Backup Cam

Location

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

  Listing ID: 5791356
  Stock #: d87879
  VIN: 1FTFX1ET5EKD87879

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,803 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Box liner
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Split Folding Rear Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Bench Seating
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Bed Liner
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

