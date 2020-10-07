2014 Jeep Wrangler

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Tow Package Intermittent Wipers Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels tinted windows Off-Road Tires Rear Mounted Spare Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Digital clock Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded Captains Chairs Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Auxiliary 12v Outlet Driver Side Airbag

