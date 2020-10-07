Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

151,709 KM

Details Description Features

$28,995

+ tax & licensing
$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

2014 Jeep Wrangler

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

2014 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

$28,995

+ taxes & licensing

151,709KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6016902
  Stock #: 282484
  VIN: 1C4BJWFG4EL282484

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 282484
  • Mileage 151,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora's hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tow Package
Intermittent Wipers
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
tinted windows
Off-Road Tires
Rear Mounted Spare
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Fully loaded
Captains Chairs
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

