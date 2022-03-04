Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Toyota Corolla

194,926 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-765-0111

Contact Seller
2015 Toyota Corolla

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Wayne's Auto World

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

905-765-0111

  1. 1652109452
  2. 1652109452
  3. 1652109452
  4. 1652109452
  5. 1652109452
  6. 1652109452
  7. 1652109452
  8. 1652109452
  9. 1652109452
  10. 1652109452
  11. 1652109452
  12. 1652109452
  13. 1652109452
  14. 1652109452
  15. 1652109452
  16. 1652109452
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

194,926KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560253
  • Stock #: 7564
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE9FC427564

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 7564
  • Mileage 194,926 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Temporary spare tire
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 186,198 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Accord LX
 183,034 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Pilot EX-L
 290,984 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Caledonia Location

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

Call Dealer

905-765-XXXX

(click to show)

905-765-0111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory