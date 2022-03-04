$14,999+ tax & licensing
905-765-0111
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Wayne's Auto World
131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1
905-765-0111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,999
- Listing ID: 8560253
- Stock #: 7564
- VIN: 2T1BURHE9FC427564
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 194,926 KM
Vehicle Description
OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***
Vehicle Features
