2016 Chevrolet Colorado

64,314 KM

$18,950

+ tax & licensing
$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

Winegard Ford

866-379-0313

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

2016 Chevrolet Colorado

WT

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

$18,950

+ taxes & licensing

64,314KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5483208
  • Stock #: 0T5638A
  VIN: 1GCHSBE37G1110575

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,314 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Air Conditioning, USB port This 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is for sale today in Caledonia. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado reinvented the midsize pickup from the frame up, offering unsurpassed performance, safety and technology along with a refined - ultra quiet ride. Its fully boxed frame provides a smooth and comfortable ride on any surface and is built to handle the toughest of trails. The 2016 Chevrolet Colorado is designed to perform in any environment, from city streets to weekend camping retreats. This pickup has 64,314 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 24V GDI DOHC engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Colorado's trim level is WT. This Colorado WT comes with 16 inch wheels, a 4.2 inch diagonal colour display audio system with USB port and auxiliary jack, power windows and door locks, air conditioning, StabiliTrak and traction control plus it even comes with a rear vision camera with reverse guide lines! To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $146.35 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.24% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $130 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $5076 ). See dealer for details. Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 6x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 5.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, and Scotiabank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

Vehicle Features

Tow/Haul Mode
Engine: 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT
16' x 7' Steel Spare Wheel
Tire: Spare P265/70R AS BW

Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

