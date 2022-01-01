Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Honda Civic

41,564 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

Wayne's Auto World

905-765-0111

Contact Seller
2016 Honda Civic

2016 Honda Civic

Touring**NAV**BACKUP CAM**REMOTE START**SUNROOF**

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda Civic

Touring**NAV**BACKUP CAM**REMOTE START**SUNROOF**

Location

Wayne's Auto World

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

905-765-0111

  1. 1642095982
  2. 1642095982
  3. 1642095982
  4. 1642095982
  5. 1642095982
  6. 1642095982
  7. 1642095982
  8. 1642095982
  9. 1642095982
  10. 1642096507
  11. 1642095982
  12. 1642095982
  13. 1642095982
  14. 1642095982
  15. 1642095982
  16. 1642095982
  17. 1642095982
  18. 1642095982
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

41,564KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8104285
  • Stock #: 1278
  • VIN: 2HGFC1F90GH111278

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1278
  • Mileage 41,564 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OUR VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST,FINANCING AVAILABLE AS LOW AS 4.89% ON APPROVED CREDIT ON MOST VEHICLES, COME BY IN PERSON OR BY TRUSTED AND EASY ONLINE APPLICATION. **WE ARE A PROUD MEMEBER OF UCDA ** ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION https://creditonline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=e7618860-8f22-4e62-b461-0747bd7df710&Lang=en ***7 MONTH/11000 km POWERTRAIN WARRANTY WITH A $1000. PER CLAIM LIMIT INCLUDED IN THE ADVERTISED PRICE.***

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Wayne's Auto World

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 207,519 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Avenger SXT
 150,399 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2010 Honda Civic Sport
 161,175 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Wayne's Auto World

Caledonia Location

131 Argyle St. South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1J1

Call Dealer

905-765-XXXX

(click to show)

905-765-0111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory