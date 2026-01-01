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<p>Looking for a stylish and versatile ride thats perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures? Come on down to Winegard Ford and check out this fantastic used 2016 Kia Soul SX! This eye-catching crossover boasts a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for individuals and families alike. With 130,819 kilometers on the odometer, this Kia Soul has plenty of life left to offer and is ready for its next chapter.</p> <p>The 2016 Kia Soul SX is more than just a pretty face; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its unique boxy design isnt just for looks – it translates into impressive cargo space and excellent headroom, making it surprisingly practical for hauling groceries, gear, or even a small piece of furniture. The SX trim level adds a touch of sportiness and sophistication, ensuring youll turn heads wherever you go.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this 2016 Kia Soul SX truly stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Wireless Phone Connectivity:</strong> Stay connected and entertained on the go without fumbling with cords. Stream your favourite music, take calls hands-free, and access your apps seamlessly.</li> <li><strong>Deep Tinted Glass:</strong> Enjoy enhanced privacy and a cooler cabin, especially during those sunny Canadian days. It adds a sleek, modern look to the vehicle.</li> <li><strong>Liftgate Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Loading and unloading your belongings is a breeze thanks to the convenient liftgate. No more struggling with a heavy trunk lid!</li> <li><strong>Driver and Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/ Driver and Passenger Illumination:</strong> Look your best no matter where you are. These illuminated vanity mirrors are perfect for quick touch-ups on the go.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls:</strong> Make long drives more comfortable and fuel-efficient. Set your speed and relax, with all the controls conveniently located at your fingertips.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2016 Kia Soul

130,819 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Kia Soul

SX 5dr Wgn Auto

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14367865

2016 Kia Soul

SX 5dr Wgn Auto

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
130,819KM
VIN KNDJX3A53G7365740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,819 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and versatile ride that's perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures? Come on down to Winegard Ford and check out this fantastic used 2016 Kia Soul SX! This eye-catching crossover boasts a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for individuals and families alike. With 130,819 kilometers on the odometer, this Kia Soul has plenty of life left to offer and is ready for its next chapter.


The 2016 Kia Soul SX is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its unique boxy design isn't just for looks – it translates into impressive cargo space and excellent headroom, making it surprisingly practical for hauling groceries, gear, or even a small piece of furniture. The SX trim level adds a touch of sportiness and sophistication, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go.


Here are five features that make this 2016 Kia Soul SX truly stand out:


  • Wireless Phone Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go without fumbling with cords. Stream your favourite music, take calls hands-free, and access your apps seamlessly.
  • Deep Tinted Glass: Enjoy enhanced privacy and a cooler cabin, especially during those sunny Canadian days. It adds a sleek, modern look to the vehicle.
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Loading and unloading your belongings is a breeze thanks to the convenient liftgate. No more struggling with a heavy trunk lid!
  • Driver and Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/ Driver and Passenger Illumination: Look your best no matter where you are. These illuminated vanity mirrors are perfect for quick touch-ups on the go.
  • Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls: Make long drives more comfortable and fuel-efficient. Set your speed and relax, with all the controls conveniently located at your fingertips.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
3.27 Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/Active ECO

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Tire mobility kit
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Wireless phone connectivity

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2016 Kia Soul