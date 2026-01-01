$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2016 Kia Soul
SX 5dr Wgn Auto
2016 Kia Soul
SX 5dr Wgn Auto
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,819 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and versatile ride that's perfect for navigating city streets and weekend adventures? Come on down to Winegard Ford and check out this fantastic used 2016 Kia Soul SX! This eye-catching crossover boasts a spacious interior and a comfortable ride, making it an excellent choice for individuals and families alike. With 130,819 kilometers on the odometer, this Kia Soul has plenty of life left to offer and is ready for its next chapter.
The 2016 Kia Soul SX is more than just a pretty face; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Its unique boxy design isn't just for looks – it translates into impressive cargo space and excellent headroom, making it surprisingly practical for hauling groceries, gear, or even a small piece of furniture. The SX trim level adds a touch of sportiness and sophistication, ensuring you'll turn heads wherever you go.
Here are five features that make this 2016 Kia Soul SX truly stand out:
- Wireless Phone Connectivity: Stay connected and entertained on the go without fumbling with cords. Stream your favourite music, take calls hands-free, and access your apps seamlessly.
- Deep Tinted Glass: Enjoy enhanced privacy and a cooler cabin, especially during those sunny Canadian days. It adds a sleek, modern look to the vehicle.
- Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Loading and unloading your belongings is a breeze thanks to the convenient liftgate. No more struggling with a heavy trunk lid!
- Driver and Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/ Driver and Passenger Illumination: Look your best no matter where you are. These illuminated vanity mirrors are perfect for quick touch-ups on the go.
- Cruise Control w/ Steering Wheel Controls: Make long drives more comfortable and fuel-efficient. Set your speed and relax, with all the controls conveniently located at your fingertips.
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Vehicle Features
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