2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$40,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 3 , 9 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 6998423

6998423 Stock #: 475469

475469 VIN: 3GCUKSEJ2HG475469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 103,926 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Security System Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes Onstar Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control tilt steering remote start Intermittent Wipers Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Tow Hitch Receiver Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats Power Adjustable Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Box liner Rear Mounted Spare Powertrain All Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Rear Sliding Window Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Bluetooth MP3 CD Player Digital clock Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Tonneau Cover Premium Audio Backup Sensor Bed Liner Fully loaded Rear View Camera Adjustable Pedals Bed Rails Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.