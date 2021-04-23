Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

103,926 KM

Details Description Features

$40,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cindora Automotive Sales

888-276-5867

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ, Fully Loaded, 4x4, Leather, A/C Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ, Fully Loaded, 4x4, Leather, A/C Seats

Location

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

888-276-5867

  1. 6998423
  2. 6998423
  3. 6998423
  4. 6998423
  5. 6998423
  6. 6998423
  7. 6998423
  8. 6998423
  9. 6998423
  10. 6998423
  11. 6998423
  12. 6998423
  13. 6998423
  14. 6998423
  15. 6998423
  16. 6998423
  17. 6998423
  18. 6998423
  19. 6998423
  20. 6998423
  21. 6998423
  22. 6998423
  23. 6998423
  24. 6998423
Contact Seller

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,926KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6998423
  • Stock #: 475469
  • VIN: 3GCUKSEJ2HG475469

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 475469
  • Mileage 103,926 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience Cindora’s hassle free, haggle free buying with our best prices upfront and in full transparency! Family owned and operated, we are not commission based and truly want to help you find the best vehicle suited for you and your budget. We are eager to make your experience here as enjoyable as possible and eliminate all stress. Our price includes: Full Mechanical Inspection and Safety Certification 30 day or 1000 Kilometer Guaranty on Safety Items Parts and Labour Professionally Detailed and Reconditioned Variety of Finance Options Carfax Report Comfort, Confidence and Peace of Mind Cindora is reaching its 20th year in business and its 20th year of supplying top quality pre-owned vehicles. Being trusted to help you make a big financial decision is something we take seriously and we will work hard to make sure you are 100% satisfied. Stop by anytime, browse our inventory and take your next vehicle for a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
Onstar
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
tilt steering
remote start
Intermittent Wipers
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Alloy Wheels
Box liner
Rear Mounted Spare
All Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Rear Sliding Window
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player
Digital clock
Leather Wrap Wheel
Tonneau Cover
Premium Audio
Backup Sensor
Bed Liner
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Bed Rails
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Cindora Automotive Sales

2012 Hyundai Elantra...
 110,782 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SEL,...
 101,411 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SEL, ...
 117,847 KM
$17,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

Cindora Automotive Sales

1 Alabastine Ave, Caledonia, ON N3W 1K9

Call Dealer

888-276-XXXX

(click to show)

888-276-5867

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory