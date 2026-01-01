Menu
Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2017 Ford Escape TITANIUM FWD available now at Carpages.ca! This stylish SUV is ready for your next adventure, boasting a comfortable interior and a host of convenient features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 87492KM on the odometer, this Escape is ready to provide years of dependable service.

This Escape TITANIUM trim is loaded with premium features to make every drive enjoyable. From its sleek exterior design to its well-appointed interior, this SUV offers a blend of practicality and sophistication. Youll appreciate the smooth ride and responsive handling, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Dont miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle!

Here are five standout features that make this 2017 Ford Escape TITANIUM a must-see:

Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings with a heated leather steering wheel.
Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the convenient power liftgate.
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in mobile hotspot.
Blind Spot Monitoring: Enhance your safety with the blind spot monitoring system, providing added peace of mind on the road.
2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a powerful and efficient drive with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine, complete with auto-start-stop technology.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

Used
87,492KM
VIN 1FMCU0J94HUD61908

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and feature-packed SUV? Check out this used 2017 Ford Escape TITANIUM FWD available now at Carpages.ca! This stylish SUV is ready for your next adventure, boasting a comfortable interior and a host of convenient features designed to enhance your driving experience. With only 87492KM on the odometer, this Escape is ready to provide years of dependable service.


This Escape TITANIUM trim is loaded with premium features to make every drive enjoyable. From its sleek exterior design to its well-appointed interior, this SUV offers a blend of practicality and sophistication. You'll appreciate the smooth ride and responsive handling, making it perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional vehicle!


Here are five standout features that make this 2017 Ford Escape TITANIUM a must-see:


  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Enjoy ultimate comfort on chilly mornings with a heated leather steering wheel.
  • Power Liftgate: Effortlessly access the cargo area with the convenient power liftgate.
  • SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with the built-in mobile hotspot.
  • Blind Spot Monitoring: Enhance your safety with the blind spot monitoring system, providing added peace of mind on the road.
  • 2.0L EcoBoost Engine: Experience a powerful and efficient drive with the 2.0L EcoBoost engine, complete with auto-start-stop technology.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: 2,159 kgs (4,760 lbs)
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
SYNC Services Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Console Ducts and Supplemental Cabin Heater
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Rear Collision Warning

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2017 Ford Escape