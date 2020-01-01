+ taxes & licensing
866-379-0313
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
+ taxes & licensing
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats This 2017 Lincoln MKX is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. Recognized as a luxury crossover, the 2017 Lincoln MKX seeks to stand out from the crowd with ample space and special amenities. The interior is comfortable and fashionable with premium features designed to make every journey more enjoyable. This SUV has 53,699 kms. It's white platinum tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V GDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our MKX's trim level is Reserve. Enjoy luxury features with the 2017 Lincoln MKX Reserve. This model offers heated and ventilated front seats with 10-way power and lumbar support with memory. In addition, rear passengers will appreciate the heated seats for them. Other features on this model include a heated steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, cruise control, voice-activated dual-zone automatic air conditioning, premium leather upholstery and trim, Bluetooth connectivity, radio with 10 speakers and SYNC 3 with eight-inch touchscreen. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8LP9HBL43757 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $234.79 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $130 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $10777 ). See dealer for details. Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 6x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 5.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, and Scotiabank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5