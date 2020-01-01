+ taxes & licensing
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Navigation, Sunroof, Bluetooth, Blind Spot Assist, Rear View Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound Package This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. This Ford EcoSport is the compact SUV designed to be the perfect partner for a life full of surprising possibilities. It's what you need when you need it. Trim outside, spacious inside, it's nimble and ready for just about anything. With technology that keeps you in touch with the world around you. So go small, live big, and do it all with this Ford EcoSport. This SUV has 37,278 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.0L I4 16V GDI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our EcoSport's trim level is Titanium AWD. This EcoSport Titanium gives you a lot of luxury and technology in a small crossover. It comes with leatherette seats, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth, SiriusXM, navigation, and 9-speaker premium audio, aluminum wheels, a power sunroof, a rearview camera, blind spot assist, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ6P1WLXJC160874 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $144.16 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $130 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $6617 ). See dealer for details. Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 6x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 5.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, and Scotiabank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
