Low Mileage! This 2018 Ford EcoSport is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. This Ford EcoSport is the compact SUV designed to be the perfect partner for a life full of surprising possibilities. It's what you need when you need it. Trim outside, spacious inside, it's nimble and ready for just about anything. With technology that keeps you in touch with the world around you. So go small, live big, and do it all with this Ford EcoSport. This low mileage SUV has just 18,900 kms. It's shadow black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.0L I3 12V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our EcoSport's trim level is SE FWD. This EcoSport S crossover is an excellent value. It comes standard with a SYNC 3 infotainment system with Bluetooth phone connectivity with wireless streaming audio, 2 USB ports, SiriusXM, a rearview camera, dual-zone automatic climate control, cruise control, 60/40 split folding back seats, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lamps, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=MAJ3P1TE4JC180868 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=MAJ3P1TE4JC180868 dealer_id=28306 Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 5.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, Scotiabank, Dejardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
