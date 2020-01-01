+ taxes & licensing
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, SYNC, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control This 2018 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. Get the versatility of an SUV with car-like driving dynamics with this Ford Edge crossover. It has a smooth, comfortable ride with room for five and generous cargo space to boot. The well-crafted interior is appointed with quality materials and impressive technology. Thanks to its family friendly safety features, you can drive with confidence in the Ford Edge. This SUV has 45,600 kms. It's white gold metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.5L V6 24V MPFI DOHC engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Edge's trim level is SEL. The mid range SEL trim is a nice blend of features and value. It comes standard with SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM, a 4.2-inch color screen, a rear view camera, a media hub with an aux jack and a USB port, heated seats, remote keyless entry, automatic headlamps, push-button start, steering wheel mounted audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, and more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK3J8XJBB10743 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $188.78 with $0 down for 96 months @ 6.49% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, $130 documentation fee / Total cost of borrowing $8665 ). See dealer for details. Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 6x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 5.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, and Scotiabank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
