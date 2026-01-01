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<p>Looking for a capable and feature-packed SUV thats ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a stunning 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD. This versatile crossover is designed to impress, offering a premium driving experience whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path. With 166,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape Titanium has been well-maintained and is eager to continue its journey with a new owner.</p> <p>The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD is more than just a vehicle; its a smart investment in your daily adventures. Its advanced 4-wheel-drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, while the luxurious Titanium trim ensures youre surrounded by comfort and convenience. From its powerful yet efficient 2.0L EcoBoost engine with auto-start-stop technology to its intuitive voice-activated navigation, this Escape is engineered to make every drive enjoyable and effortless.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System:</strong> Effortlessly find your way to any destination with this advanced system, featuring pinch-to-zoom capability and real-time traffic updates, ensuring you always take the most efficient route.</li> <li><strong>Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Say goodbye to struggling with heavy groceries or luggage. This convenient feature allows you to open and close the trunk with ease, making loading and unloading a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Front and Rear Parking Sensors:</strong> Maneuver into tight spots with confidence. These sensors provide audible alerts, helping you avoid accidental bumps and scrapes when parking.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel:</strong> Keep your hands warm and comfortable on chilly Canadian mornings. This premium feature adds a touch of luxury and practicality to your driving experience.</li> <li><strong>10-Speaker Audio System:</strong> Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality sound. Whether its your favourite playlist or an important podcast, this impressive sound system transforms your cabin into a concert hall on wheels.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2018 Ford Escape

166,000 KM

Details Description Features

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2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

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14100649

2018 Ford Escape

Titanium 4WD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
166,000KM
VIN 1FMCU9J92JUD44972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 166,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a capable and feature-packed SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a stunning 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD. This versatile crossover is designed to impress, offering a premium driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path. With 166,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape Titanium has been well-maintained and is eager to continue its journey with a new owner.


The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart investment in your daily adventures. Its advanced 4-wheel-drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, while the luxurious Titanium trim ensures you're surrounded by comfort and convenience. From its powerful yet efficient 2.0L EcoBoost engine with auto-start-stop technology to its intuitive voice-activated navigation, this Escape is engineered to make every drive enjoyable and effortless.


Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD stand out:


  • Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System: Effortlessly find your way to any destination with this advanced system, featuring pinch-to-zoom capability and real-time traffic updates, ensuring you always take the most efficient route.
  • Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Say goodbye to struggling with heavy groceries or luggage. This convenient feature allows you to open and close the trunk with ease, making loading and unloading a breeze.
  • Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Maneuver into tight spots with confidence. These sensors provide audible alerts, helping you avoid accidental bumps and scrapes when parking.
  • Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable on chilly Canadian mornings. This premium feature adds a touch of luxury and practicality to your driving experience.
  • 10-Speaker Audio System: Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality sound. Whether it's your favourite playlist or an important podcast, this impressive sound system transforms your cabin into a concert hall on wheels.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
3.07 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Automatic Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 2,195 kgs (4,840 lbs)
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Black Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter, Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, 2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System -inc: pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
3 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
390w Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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888-566-6828

2018 Ford Escape