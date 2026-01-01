$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
2018 Ford Escape
Titanium 4WD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 166,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a capable and feature-packed SUV that's ready for anything Canadian roads can throw at it? Winegard Ford has the perfect pre-owned vehicle for you: a stunning 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD. This versatile crossover is designed to impress, offering a premium driving experience whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path. With 166,000 kilometers on the odometer, this Escape Titanium has been well-maintained and is eager to continue its journey with a new owner.
The 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD is more than just a vehicle; it's a smart investment in your daily adventures. Its advanced 4-wheel-drive system provides confidence and stability in all weather conditions, while the luxurious Titanium trim ensures you're surrounded by comfort and convenience. From its powerful yet efficient 2.0L EcoBoost engine with auto-start-stop technology to its intuitive voice-activated navigation, this Escape is engineered to make every drive enjoyable and effortless.
Here are five of the most exciting features that make this 2018 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD stand out:
- Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System: Effortlessly find your way to any destination with this advanced system, featuring pinch-to-zoom capability and real-time traffic updates, ensuring you always take the most efficient route.
- Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access: Say goodbye to struggling with heavy groceries or luggage. This convenient feature allows you to open and close the trunk with ease, making loading and unloading a breeze.
- Front and Rear Parking Sensors: Maneuver into tight spots with confidence. These sensors provide audible alerts, helping you avoid accidental bumps and scrapes when parking.
- Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel: Keep your hands warm and comfortable on chilly Canadian mornings. This premium feature adds a touch of luxury and practicality to your driving experience.
- 10-Speaker Audio System: Immerse yourself in rich, high-quality sound. Whether it's your favourite playlist or an important podcast, this impressive sound system transforms your cabin into a concert hall on wheels.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winegard Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winegard Ford
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-566-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-566-6828