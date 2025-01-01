$20,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
$20,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5S2534A
- Mileage 79,850 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keep Assist, SYNC, Lane Departure Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking, Remote Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Audio Control, 4G LTE, Proximity Key
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer for 2024 AND 2025.
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
This 2019 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.
With impressive attention to detail, the Ford Edge seamlessly integrates power, performance and handling with awesome technology to help you multitask your way through the challenges that life throws your way. Made for an active lifestyle and spontaneous getaways, the Ford Edge is as rough and tumble as you are. Push the boundaries and stay connected to the road with this sweet ride!This SUV has 79,850 kms. It's agate black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Edge's trim level is SEL. This Edge SEL comes with an impressive list of features including a power rear liftgate, power heated front seats, FordPass Connect with a 4G LTE hotspot, an 8 inch touchscreen featuring SYNC 3, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone automatic climate control and remote keyless entry. For added safety and convenience, you will also get Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot assist, lane keep assist, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning, a proximity key for push button start, automatic headlights, front fog lights, a remote start and a rear view camera with rear parking sensors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2FMPK4J94KBC52120.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 7.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, Meridian Credit Union and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
