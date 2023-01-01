$37,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Explorer
XLT
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
$37,950
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9474882
- Stock #: 2T6884A
- VIN: 1FM5K8DH2KGA20531
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Magnetic
- Interior Colour Ebony
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,215 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Trade-in! Winegard Motors is the proud recipient of the 2020 Ford President's Award for Outstanding achievement in Sales and Customer Service. Come see us to find out why! Why Buy From Winegard Ford? * No Administration fees * No Additional Charges for Factory Orders * 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles * Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase * Licensed Ford Accessories Available * Window Tinting Available * Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available This 2019 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Caledonia. This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 53,215 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH2KGA20531 . To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FM5K8DH2KGA20531 dealer_id=28306 Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 6.49% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, Scotiabank, Dejardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o
Vehicle Features
