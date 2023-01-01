Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Explorer

53,215 KM

Details Description Features

$37,550

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,550

+ taxes & licensing

Winegard Ford

866-379-0313

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Explorer

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT - Local - One owner - Trade-in

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT - Local - One owner - Trade-in

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

  1. 9681703
  2. 9681703
  3. 9681703
  4. 9681703
  5. 9681703
  6. 9681703
  7. 9681703
  8. 9681703
  9. 9681703
  10. 9681703
  11. 9681703
  12. 9681703
  13. 9681703
  14. 9681703
  15. 9681703
  16. 9681703
  17. 9681703
  18. 9681703
  19. 9681703
  20. 9681703
  21. 9681703
  22. 9681703
  23. 9681703
Contact Seller

$37,550

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
53,215KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9681703
  • Stock #: 2T6884A
  • VIN: 1FM5K8DH2KGA20531

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Magnetic Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2T6884A
  • Mileage 53,215 KM

Vehicle Description

Local, One Owner, Trade-in!

Winegard Motors is the proud recipient of the 2020 Ford President's Award for Outstanding achievement in Sales and Customer Service.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2019 Ford Explorer is for sale today in Caledonia.

This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. This Explorer is safer, powerful, and more comfortable than ever before and continues to lead the midsize SUV segment. This SUV has 53,215 kms. It's magnetic metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Explorer's trim level is XLT. This Ford Explorer XLT is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes standard with a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and streaming audio. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera with front and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection and cross traffic alert, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8DH2KGA20531.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Make your deal 100% online. Configure payments, get an instant trade value, see all the incentives... even negotiate! https://deal-proposal.com/apps/deal_proposal/make_your_deal.html?vin=1FM5K8DH2KGA20531&dealer_id=28306


Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 6.49% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, BMO, Scotiabank, Dejardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
MP3 CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Winegard Ford

2019 Ford Explorer X...
 53,215 KM
$37,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

Call Dealer

866-379-XXXX

(click to show)

866-379-0313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory