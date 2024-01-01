$23,950+ tax & licensing
2019 Lincoln MKC
Reserve
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4S2483A
- Mileage 91,894 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Navigation, Aluminum Wheels, Leather Seats, Power Liftgate, Blind Spot Detection, Collision Mitigation, LED Lights, Proximity Key, Climate Control, Sync 3, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, 4G Wi-Fi
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
This 2019 Lincoln MKC is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.
This stylish Lincoln MKC offers luxurious appointments, ample passenger and cargo space, and a smooth ride. This MKC also offers a quiet, nimble driving experience that makes it as fun on the highway as it is on a winding country road. This luxury crossover is also value priced for its segment while still being competitive with more expensive rivals. This SUV has 91,894 kms. It's infinite black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our MKC's trim level is AWD Reserve. Upgrade to the Reserve trim and you'll be rewarded with a new level of luxury. It comes with leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated rear outboard seats, navigation, SYNC with Bluetooth connectivity, 9 speaker premium audio, SiriusXM, a panoramic vista roof, a heated steering wheel, blind spot display, a foot activated power liftgate, a rearview camera, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=5LMCJ3D98KUL44958.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
