$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Mazda CX-3
GX Auto FWD
2019 Mazda CX-3
GX Auto FWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV? Check out this used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto FWD, now available at Carpages.ca! This sleek crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and weekend getaways alike. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine and smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This CX-3 has 223,000 KM on the odometer.
Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The GX trim offers a range of features to enhance your daily drive. From the convenience of a back-up camera to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this Mazda CX-3 is designed to keep you and your passengers safe and secure.
Here are five features that make this Mazda CX-3 stand out:
- Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
- Cruise Control: Enjoy relaxed highway driving with the convenience of cruise control.
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Provides added safety when reversing, alerting you to approaching vehicles.
- Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only: Offers keyless convenience.
- Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winegard Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winegard Ford
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-566-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-566-6828