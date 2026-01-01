Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV? Check out this used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto FWD, now available at Carpages.ca! This sleek crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and weekend getaways alike. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine and smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, youll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This CX-3 has 223,000 KM on the odometer.</p> <p>Inside, youll find a well-equipped cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The GX trim offers a range of features to enhance your daily drive. From the convenience of a back-up camera to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this Mazda CX-3 is designed to keep you and your passengers safe and secure.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Mazda CX-3 stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Cruise Control:</strong> Enjoy relaxed highway driving with the convenience of cruise control.</li> <li><strong>Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA):</strong> Provides added safety when reversing, alerting you to approaching vehicles.</li> <li><strong>Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only:</strong> Offers keyless convenience.</li> <li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Engine:</strong> The 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2019 Mazda CX-3

223,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX Auto FWD

Watch This Vehicle
13486871

2019 Mazda CX-3

GX Auto FWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

  1. 13486871
  2. 13486871
  3. 13486871
  4. 13486871
  5. 13486871
  6. 13486871
  7. 13486871
  8. 13486871
  9. 13486871
  10. 13486871
  11. 13486871
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
223,000KM
VIN JM1DKDB79K1406806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a stylish and practical compact SUV? Check out this used 2019 Mazda CX-3 GX Auto FWD, now available at Carpages.ca! This sleek crossover is perfect for navigating city streets and weekend getaways alike. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine and smooth 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll enjoy a comfortable and responsive driving experience. This CX-3 has 223,000 KM on the odometer.


Inside, you'll find a well-equipped cabin designed with your comfort in mind. The GX trim offers a range of features to enhance your daily drive. From the convenience of a back-up camera to the safety of anti-lock brakes and multiple airbags, this Mazda CX-3 is designed to keep you and your passengers safe and secure.


Here are five features that make this Mazda CX-3 stand out:


  • Back-Up Camera: Makes parking and maneuvering in tight spaces a breeze.
  • Cruise Control: Enjoy relaxed highway driving with the convenience of cruise control.
  • Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA): Provides added safety when reversing, alerting you to approaching vehicles.
  • Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only: Offers keyless convenience.
  • Fuel-Efficient Engine: The 2.0L SKYACTIV-G engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
48 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
4.325 Axle Ratio
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch

Interior

Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat and manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat
Passenger Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: 215/60R16 All-Season
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2017 Ford Escape TITANIUM FWD 4dr for sale in Caledonia, ON
2017 Ford Escape TITANIUM FWD 4dr 87,492 KM $30,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2024 Ford Escape Active AWD 27,229 KM $28,550 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Ford Explorer Active 4WD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2025 Ford Explorer Active 4WD 24,528 KM $48,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-566-XXXX

(click to show)

888-566-6828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2019 Mazda CX-3