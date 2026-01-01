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<p>Looking for a truck thats as ready for adventure as you are? Winegard Ford has the perfect solution with this rugged 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. With a robust 5.0L V8 engine and 104,666 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is built to handle whatever you throw its way, from daily commutes to weekend getaways and demanding work tasks. The spacious SuperCrew cabin ensures comfort for you and your passengers, while the 5.5 box offers ample space for all your gear. This F-150 isnt just about power; its packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and tackle tough terrain.</p> <p>This 2020 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; its a capable partner. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging Canadian roads, this F-150 is up to the task. The 4-wheel drive system provides confidence in all conditions, and the thoughtful interior features make every drive more enjoyable. Come down to Winegard Ford and see how this F-150 can elevate your driving.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 XLT stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>FX4 Off-Road Package:</strong> Conquer any trail with confidence thanks to enhanced off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and Hill Descent Control.</li> <li><strong>Voice-Activated Navigation:</strong> Never get lost again. This advanced system with pinch-to-zoom and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link keeps you on the right path.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist & Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with an extra layer of safety and peace of mind, knowing this F-150 is equipped with advanced driver-assist technologies.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist:</strong> Make towing easier than ever. This package offers impressive towing capability and the innovative Pro Trailer Backup Assist for effortless maneuvering.</li> <li><strong>TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST:</strong> Access your truck bed with ease and safety, making loading and unloading a breeze.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2020 Ford F-150

104,666 KM

Details Description Features

$60,319

+ taxes & licensing
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2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
14144389

2020 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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$60,319

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
104,666KM
VIN 1FTEW1E55LFA42521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6T8543A
  • Mileage 104,666 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that's as ready for adventure as you are? Winegard Ford has the perfect solution with this rugged 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. With a robust 5.0L V8 engine and 104,666 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is built to handle whatever you throw its way, from daily commutes to weekend getaways and demanding work tasks. The spacious SuperCrew cabin ensures comfort for you and your passengers, while the 5.5' box offers ample space for all your gear. This F-150 isn't just about power; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and tackle tough terrain.


This 2020 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a capable partner. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging Canadian roads, this F-150 is up to the task. The 4-wheel drive system provides confidence in all conditions, and the thoughtful interior features make every drive more enjoyable. Come down to Winegard Ford and see how this F-150 can elevate your driving.


Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 XLT stand out:


  • FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any trail with confidence thanks to enhanced off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and Hill Descent Control.
  • Voice-Activated Navigation: Never get lost again. This advanced system with pinch-to-zoom and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link keeps you on the right path.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist & Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with an extra layer of safety and peace of mind, knowing this F-150 is equipped with advanced driver-assist technologies.
  • Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Make towing easier than ever. This package offers impressive towing capability and the innovative Pro Trailer Backup Assist for effortless maneuvering.
  • TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST: Access your truck bed with ease and safety, making loading and unloading a breeze.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

995
302A
T24
YZ
50N
55A
63T

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: 3,197 kg (7,050 lb) Payload Package
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Engine: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability
943.5 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Chrome Grille
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Interior

Compass
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
VOICE-ACTIVATED NAVIGATION
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 1st Row Underseat Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome Interior Accents
Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Voltmeter, Oil Pressure, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Transmission Fluid Temp and Trip Odometer
Voice-Activated Navigation -inc: Pinch-to-Zoom capability and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link includes a 6-month subscription and is available in select markets only
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Collision Mitigation-Front

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Engine: 5.0L V8
Equipment Group 302A Luxury
Oxford White
TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE
TIRES: P275/55R20 OWL A/T
Tires: P275/55R20 OWL A/T -inc: P255/70R18 A/S BSW spare tire
EQUIPMENT GROUP 302A LUXURY -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Trailer Tow Package, Towing capability up to 11,300 lbs, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, trailer hook up light, 4.2" LCD Productivity Screen in Instrument Cluster, Driver con...
FX4 OFF-ROAD PACKAGE -inc: 4x4 FX4 Off-Road Decal, Hill Descent Control, Off-Road Tuned Front Shock Absorbers, Skid Plates, Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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$60,319

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2020 Ford F-150