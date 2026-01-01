$60,319+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2020 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$60,319
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Grey Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6T8543A
- Mileage 104,666 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that's as ready for adventure as you are? Winegard Ford has the perfect solution with this rugged 2020 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. With a robust 5.0L V8 engine and 104,666 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is built to handle whatever you throw its way, from daily commutes to weekend getaways and demanding work tasks. The spacious SuperCrew cabin ensures comfort for you and your passengers, while the 5.5' box offers ample space for all your gear. This F-150 isn't just about power; it's packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience and tackle tough terrain.
This 2020 Ford F-150 XLT is more than just a truck; it's a capable partner. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging Canadian roads, this F-150 is up to the task. The 4-wheel drive system provides confidence in all conditions, and the thoughtful interior features make every drive more enjoyable. Come down to Winegard Ford and see how this F-150 can elevate your driving.
Here are 5 features that truly make this F-150 XLT stand out:
- FX4 Off-Road Package: Conquer any trail with confidence thanks to enhanced off-road capabilities, including skid plates, off-road tuned shocks, and Hill Descent Control.
- Voice-Activated Navigation: Never get lost again. This advanced system with pinch-to-zoom and SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link keeps you on the right path.
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ with Pre-Collision Assist & Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with an extra layer of safety and peace of mind, knowing this F-150 is equipped with advanced driver-assist technologies.
- Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Make towing easier than ever. This package offers impressive towing capability and the innovative Pro Trailer Backup Assist for effortless maneuvering.
- TAILGATE STEP W/TAILGATE LIFT ASSIST: Access your truck bed with ease and safety, making loading and unloading a breeze.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Exterior
Interior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winegard Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winegard Ford
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-566-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-566-6828