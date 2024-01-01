Menu
Account
Sign In
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, SiriusXM, Dynamic Hitch Assist, 4G LTE, Park Assist, Power Seats, Climate Control Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Regions BEST Automobile Dealer. Come see us to find out why! Why Buy From Winegard Ford? * No Administration fees * No Additional Charges for Factory Orders * 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles * Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase * Licensed Ford Accessories Available * Window Tinting Available * Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76,345 kms. Its white platinum metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. Our Rangers trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH3LLA26854. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimands only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Readers Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicles CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

2020 Ford Ranger

76,345 KM

Details Description Features

$34,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Ranger

LARIAT

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

  1. 11522238
  2. 11522238
  3. 11522238
  4. 11522238
  5. 11522238
  6. 11522238
  7. 11522238
  8. 11522238
  9. 11522238
  10. 11522238
  11. 11522238
  12. 11522238
  13. 11522238
  14. 11522238
  15. 11522238
  16. 11522238
  17. 11522238
  18. 11522238
  19. 11522238
  20. 11522238
  21. 11522238
  22. 11522238
  23. 11522238
Contact Seller

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
76,345KM
VIN 1FTER4FH3LLA26854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White Platinum Metallic
  • Interior Colour Stone
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4T7664A
  • Mileage 76,345 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, SYNC 3, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Remote Start, Streaming Audio, SiriusXM, Dynamic Hitch Assist, 4G LTE, Park Assist, Power Seats, Climate Control

Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2020 Ford Ranger is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.

With astounding capability for its size, along with a refined and well thought out interior, this 2020 Ford Ranger is exactly what you have been looking for. Efficient, yet powerful and with a ton of helpful features, this amazing midsize truck is perfect for the urban worksite, while the plush interior and off-road capability make sure your weekend getaway is as far away as possible. In this 2020 Ford Ranger, the only thing that feels midsized is the footprint. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 76,345 kms. It's white platinum metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Ranger's trim level is Lariat. Upgrading to this premium Ranger Lariat is an excellent choice as it comes fully equipped with larger aluminum wheels, power heated side mirrors, a smart device remote engine start, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assist, towing equipment with trailer sway control and dynamic hitch assist with a rear view camera! Additional features include SYNC 3 with Apple Carplay and Android Auto paired with an 8 inch touchscreen, heated leather seats, 8 way power front seats, a rear step bumper, dual zone climate control, cross traffic alert, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, wireless streaming audio with 6 powerful speakers, cruise control and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTER4FH3LLA26854.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
remote start
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Backup Sensor
Bed Liner
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage for sale in Caledonia, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage 19,412 KM $53,850 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage for sale in Caledonia, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage 11,733 KM $52,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active Service Loaner for sale in Caledonia, ON
2024 Ford Escape Active Service Loaner 10 KM $35,244 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-379-XXXX

(click to show)

866-379-0313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Winegard Ford

866-379-0313

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Ranger