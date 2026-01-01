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<p>Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this exceptional pre-owned 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle, now available at Winegard Ford. This sophisticated SUV is more than just a vehicle; its a statement of refined taste and a commitment to an elevated driving experience. With only 152,601 kilometers on the odometer, this BMW X5 has been meticulously maintained and is ready to embark on its next adventure with you. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in any Canadian weather, while the spacious and comfortable interior provides a sanctuary for you and your passengers.</p> <p>The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i seamlessly blends dynamic driving dynamics with everyday practicality. Whether youre navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Sports Activity Vehicle delivers a smooth, powerful, and engaging ride. The advanced technology and premium features create an environment of ultimate comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure. Discover the perfect balance of sportiness and luxury that only a BMW can offer, all at a dealership you can trust.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i:</p> <ul> <li><strong>TwinPower Turbocharged 3.0L Inline-6 Engine with Hybrid Electric Motor:</strong> Experience exhilarating power and impressive efficiency thanks to BMWs renowned TwinPower Turbo engine, enhanced by a hybrid electric motor for responsive acceleration and optimized fuel economy.</li> <li><strong>xDrive All-Wheel Drive System:</strong> Conquer any road condition with confidence. BMWs intelligent xDrive system constantly monitors traction and distributes power precisely where its needed, ensuring superior grip and stability.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation & Real-Time Traffic Display:</strong> Stay on course and informed with the intuitive navigation system, easily controlled by voice commands, and benefit from real-time traffic updates to avoid delays.</li> <li><strong>HiFi Sound System with 10 Speakers:</strong> Immerse yourself in a rich and dynamic audio experience. The premium HiFi sound system, featuring 10 speakers, transforms your cabin into a concert hall on wheels.</li> <li><strong>Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation:</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind. This advanced safety feature actively monitors for potential frontal collisions and can automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate or avoid an accident.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 BMW X5

152,601 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

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14419536

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
152,601KM
VIN 5UXCR6C05M9F46037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6S2681A
  • Mileage 152,601 KM

Vehicle Description

Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this exceptional pre-owned 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle, now available at Winegard Ford. This sophisticated SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of refined taste and a commitment to an elevated driving experience. With only 152,601 kilometers on the odometer, this BMW X5 has been meticulously maintained and is ready to embark on its next adventure with you. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in any Canadian weather, while the spacious and comfortable interior provides a sanctuary for you and your passengers.


The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i seamlessly blends dynamic driving dynamics with everyday practicality. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Sports Activity Vehicle delivers a smooth, powerful, and engaging ride. The advanced technology and premium features create an environment of ultimate comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure. Discover the perfect balance of sportiness and luxury that only a BMW can offer, all at a dealership you can trust.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i:


  • TwinPower Turbocharged 3.0L Inline-6 Engine with Hybrid Electric Motor: Experience exhilarating power and impressive efficiency thanks to BMW's renowned TwinPower Turbo engine, enhanced by a hybrid electric motor for responsive acceleration and optimized fuel economy.
  • xDrive All-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with confidence. BMW's intelligent xDrive system constantly monitors traction and distributes power precisely where it's needed, ensuring superior grip and stability.
  • Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation & Real-Time Traffic Display: Stay on course and informed with the intuitive navigation system, easily controlled by voice commands, and benefit from real-time traffic updates to avoid delays.
  • HiFi Sound System with 10 Speakers: Immerse yourself in a rich and dynamic audio experience. The premium HiFi sound system, featuring 10 speakers, transforms your cabin into a concert hall on wheels.
  • Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation: Drive with enhanced peace of mind. This advanced safety feature actively monitors for potential frontal collisions and can automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate or avoid an accident.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Engine: 3.0L DOHC I-6 24V TwinPower Turbo
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Suspension
3.385 Axle Ratio
GVWR: 2,795 kgs (6,162 lbs)
Full-Time All-Wheel
83 L Fuel Tank
442.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Ion (li-Ion) Traction Battery

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum/Composite Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Aluminum Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Black Wheel Well Trim
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Teleservices
12-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
12-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Power w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
ConnectedDrive services
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Frontal Collision Warning w/City Collision Mitigation

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
10 Speakers
HiFi Sound System
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2021 BMW X5