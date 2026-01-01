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2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle
2021 BMW X5
xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6S2681A
- Mileage 152,601 KM
Vehicle Description
Experience the pinnacle of luxury and performance with this exceptional pre-owned 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i Sports Activity Vehicle, now available at Winegard Ford. This sophisticated SUV is more than just a vehicle; it's a statement of refined taste and a commitment to an elevated driving experience. With only 152,601 kilometers on the odometer, this BMW X5 has been meticulously maintained and is ready to embark on its next adventure with you. Its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in any Canadian weather, while the spacious and comfortable interior provides a sanctuary for you and your passengers.
The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i seamlessly blends dynamic driving dynamics with everyday practicality. Whether you're navigating city streets or venturing off the beaten path, this Sports Activity Vehicle delivers a smooth, powerful, and engaging ride. The advanced technology and premium features create an environment of ultimate comfort and convenience, making every journey a pleasure. Discover the perfect balance of sportiness and luxury that only a BMW can offer, all at a dealership you can trust.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i:
- TwinPower Turbocharged 3.0L Inline-6 Engine with Hybrid Electric Motor: Experience exhilarating power and impressive efficiency thanks to BMW's renowned TwinPower Turbo engine, enhanced by a hybrid electric motor for responsive acceleration and optimized fuel economy.
- xDrive All-Wheel Drive System: Conquer any road condition with confidence. BMW's intelligent xDrive system constantly monitors traction and distributes power precisely where it's needed, ensuring superior grip and stability.
- Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation & Real-Time Traffic Display: Stay on course and informed with the intuitive navigation system, easily controlled by voice commands, and benefit from real-time traffic updates to avoid delays.
- HiFi Sound System with 10 Speakers: Immerse yourself in a rich and dynamic audio experience. The premium HiFi sound system, featuring 10 speakers, transforms your cabin into a concert hall on wheels.
- Frontal Collision Warning with City Collision Mitigation: Drive with enhanced peace of mind. This advanced safety feature actively monitors for potential frontal collisions and can automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate or avoid an accident.
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