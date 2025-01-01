$32,950+ taxes & licensing
2021 Ford Explorer
XLT High Package
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
$32,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5S8223B
- Mileage 64,200 KM
Vehicle Description
Remote Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Lane Keep Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, Aluminum Wheels, Ford Co-Pilot360, Blind Spot Detection, Park Assist, Remote Start, SiriusXM, LED Lights, Fog Lights, Touchscreen, 4G LTE
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer for 2024 AND 2025.
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
This 2021 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 64,200 kms. It's star white metallic tri-coat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.3L I4 16V GDI DOHC Turbo engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Explorer's trim level is XLT High Package. Stepping up to this Ford Explorer XLT High Package is an excellent choice as it comes with remote start, a heated steering wheel, a large color touchscreen featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, streaming audio and a heated steering wheel. It also includes stylish aluminum wheels, LED lights with front fog lights, voice activated dual-zone climate control, power front seats, split folding rear seats, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors, Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automatic emergency braking, a proximity key, smart device remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMSK8DH7MGB25779.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 7.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, Meridian Credit Union and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
