$49,950+ tax & licensing
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat - Local - One owner - Ex-lease
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 36,642 KM
Vehicle Description
Local, One Owner, Ex-lease, Low Mileage!
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
This 2021 Ford F-150 is for sale today in Caledonia.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility. With productivity at the forefront of design, the 2021 F-150 makes use of every single component was built to get the job done right!This low mileage crew cab 4X4 pickup has just 36,642 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our F-150's trim level is Lariat. This luxurious Ford F-150 Lariat comes loaded with premium features such as leather heated and cooled seats, body coloured exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start and smart device remote start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Enhanced features also includes unique aluminum wheels, SYNC 4 with enhanced voice recognition featuring connected navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals, a powerful Bang & Olufsen audio system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, dual zone climate control and a handy rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EP5MKE61642.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
