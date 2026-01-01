Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to work and play, boasting a robust 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and a smooth-shifting electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. With only 53,000 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and is ready for many more adventures.</p> <p>This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features designed for both comfort and capability. The Lariat trim offers a premium experience, with a stylish interior and a host of tech and convenience features. The 4-wheel drive system ensures youre ready for any road condition, while the spacious SuperCrew cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Plus, with the included Lariat Sport Appearance Package and Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, this truck is as stylish as it is functional.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Pro Trailer Backup Assist:</strong> Makes hooking up and maneuvering a trailer a breeze.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, providing added safety and peace of mind.</li> <li><strong>Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step and Work Surface:</strong> Makes loading and unloading cargo easier than ever.</li> <li><strong>2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Delivers impressive power and efficiency.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

53,000 KM

Details Description Features

$67,340

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Watch This Vehicle
13520804

2021 Ford F-150

Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

  1. 13520804
  2. 13520804
  3. 13520804
  4. 13520804
  5. 13520804
  6. 13520804
  7. 13520804
  8. 13520804
  9. 13520804
  10. 13520804
  11. 13520804
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$67,340

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
53,000KM
VIN 1FTEW1EP5MKE61642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Trimmed
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 5T8191A
  • Mileage 53,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to work and play, boasting a robust 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and a smooth-shifting electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. With only 53,000 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and is ready for many more adventures.


This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features designed for both comfort and capability. The Lariat trim offers a premium experience, with a stylish interior and a host of tech and convenience features. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for any road condition, while the spacious SuperCrew cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Plus, with the included Lariat Sport Appearance Package and Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, this truck is as stylish as it is functional.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:


  • Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes hooking up and maneuvering a trailer a breeze.
  • Ford Co-Pilot360: Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, providing added safety and peace of mind.
  • Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step and Work Surface: Makes loading and unloading cargo easier than ever.
  • 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Delivers impressive power and efficiency.
  • FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
3.55 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost
Engine: 2.7L V6 EcoBoost -inc: auto start/stop technology system
Pro Trailer Backup Assist -inc: trailer hook up light
Towing Equipment -inc: Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, ECO, sport, tow/haul, slippery, deep snow/sand and mud/rut
Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver -inc: smart trailer tow connector, BLIS w/trailer tow coverage, 7-pin wiring harness and 7-pin to 4-pin adaptor
GVWR: 2,994 kg (6,600 lb) Payload Package
798.3 Kgs Maximum Payload

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
Power Tailgate
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome accents
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Power Rear Window w/Defroster
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE
Wheels: 18" Machined-Aluminum -inc: magnetic painted pockets

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Passenger Seat
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights
1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 1 12V DC Power Outlet and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage Blind Spot
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
8 speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

TOUGH BED SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
Transmission: Electronic 10-Speed Automatic
TRAY STYLE FLOOR LINER
EQUIPMENT GROUP 501A STANDARD
CARBONIZED GREY METALLIC
POWER TAILGATE -inc: tailgate step and tailgate work surface
LARIAT SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: unique interior finish, Box Side Decal, Chrome Single-Tip Exhaust, Body-Colour Door Handles w/Body-Colour Bezel, Tires: 275/65R18 OWL A/T, Wheels: 18" 6-Spoke Machined-Aluminum, gloss black painted pockets, Accent-...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2022 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring AWD 36,800 KM $38,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Fusion V6 SPORT 4dr Sdn AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2017 Ford Fusion V6 SPORT 4dr Sdn AWD 68,780 KM $17,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active AWD for sale in Caledonia, ON
2024 Ford Escape Active AWD 27,229 KM $28,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

888-566-XXXX

(click to show)

888-566-6828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$67,340

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2021 Ford F-150