Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Trimmed
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 5T8191A
- Mileage 53,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and versatile pickup truck that can handle anything you throw its way? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to work and play, boasting a robust 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine and a smooth-shifting electronic 10-speed automatic transmission. With only 53,000 KM on the odometer, this F-150 is just getting started and is ready for many more adventures.
This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features designed for both comfort and capability. The Lariat trim offers a premium experience, with a stylish interior and a host of tech and convenience features. The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for any road condition, while the spacious SuperCrew cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo. Plus, with the included Lariat Sport Appearance Package and Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner, this truck is as stylish as it is functional.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a must-see:
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes hooking up and maneuvering a trailer a breeze.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, providing added safety and peace of mind.
- Power Tailgate with Tailgate Step and Work Surface: Makes loading and unloading cargo easier than ever.
- 2.7L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Delivers impressive power and efficiency.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
Vehicle Features
