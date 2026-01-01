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2021 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2021 Ford F-150
Lariat 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a powerful and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 4WD SuperCrew available now at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to tackle any job or adventure with its robust 4-wheel drive system and a comfortable SuperCrew cab. With only 110,700 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is ready for many more years of reliable service. It's packed with features designed for both work and play, making it the perfect choice for anyone needing a versatile and dependable vehicle.
This F-150 Lariat is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Here are five that really stand out:
- Pro Trailer Backup Assist: Makes hooking up and maneuvering a trailer a breeze.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Includes Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, BLIS with Trailer Tow Coverage, and Reverse Brake Assist, providing added safety and peace of mind on the road.
- FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Power Adjustable Pedals: Find your perfect driving position with ease.
- Dual Zone Automatic Air Conditioning: Keeps both you and your passenger comfortable.
Visit Winegard Ford today to see this impressive F-150 Lariat for yourself!
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