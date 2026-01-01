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2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
2021 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and weekend adventures. With a robust 4-wheel drive system and a spacious SuperCrew cab, you'll have the power and room you need for work or play. This F-150 has 120,000 KM on the odometer and is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.
This F-150 XLT is equipped with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. From the practical block heater, perfect for those cold Canadian winters, to the advanced safety features like the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, this truck is designed to keep you safe and connected on the road. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, with features like a driver information centre, cruise control, and a user-friendly infotainment system.
Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a great choice:
- Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of safety features, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist, provides an extra layer of protection on the road.
- 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a part-time four-wheel-drive system.
- FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.
- Block Heater: Ensures easy starts and optimal engine performance in cold weather.
- Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow with ease.
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Vehicle Features
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