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<p>Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and weekend adventures. With a robust 4-wheel drive system and a spacious SuperCrew cab, youll have the power and room you need for work or play. This F-150 has 120,000 KM on the odometer and is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.</p> <p>This F-150 XLT is equipped with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. From the practical block heater, perfect for those cold Canadian winters, to the advanced safety features like the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, this truck is designed to keep you safe and connected on the road. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, with features like a driver information centre, cruise control, and a user-friendly infotainment system.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a great choice:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> This suite of safety features, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist, provides an extra layer of protection on the road.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a part-time four-wheel-drive system.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect:</strong> Stay connected on the go with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.</li> <li><strong>Block Heater:</strong> Ensures easy starts and optimal engine performance in cold weather.</li> <li><strong>Trailer Wiring Harness:</strong> Ready to tow with ease.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2021 Ford F-150

120,000 KM

Details Description Features

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2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

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14013786

2021 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 5.5' Box

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
120,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E80MKD27831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and capable pickup truck? Check out this used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew, now available at Winegard Ford! This truck is ready to tackle your toughest jobs and weekend adventures. With a robust 4-wheel drive system and a spacious SuperCrew cab, you'll have the power and room you need for work or play. This F-150 has 120,000 KM on the odometer and is packed with features designed for comfort, convenience, and safety.


This F-150 XLT is equipped with a range of features to enhance your driving experience. From the practical block heater, perfect for those cold Canadian winters, to the advanced safety features like the Ford Co-Pilot360 suite, this truck is designed to keep you safe and connected on the road. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, with features like a driver information centre, cruise control, and a user-friendly infotainment system.


Here are five standout features that make this F-150 a great choice:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360: This suite of safety features, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Reverse Brake Assist, provides an extra layer of protection on the road.
  • 4-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with the confidence of a part-time four-wheel-drive system.
  • FordPass Connect: Stay connected on the go with 4G Wi-Fi hotspot capabilities.
  • Block Heater: Ensures easy starts and optimal engine performance in cold weather.
  • Trailer Wiring Harness: Ready to tow with ease.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Auto Locking Hubs
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Reverse Brake Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2021 Ford F-150