$31,000+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco
Big Bend 4 Door 4x4
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$31,000
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour AREA 51
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 60,531 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Carpages.ca has a rugged and capable 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4 Door 4x4 that's ready to take you off the beaten path! This SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine, a manual transmission, and a part-time four-wheel-drive system, perfect for tackling any terrain. With only 60,531 KM on the odometer, this Bronco is practically brand new and ready for your next expedition.
This Bronco Big Bend is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. From its removable rear window to its off-road suspension, every detail is geared towards adventure. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, with features like a driver information centre, cruise control, and a modern infotainment system. This Bronco is ready for anything you throw at it.
Here are five features that make this Bronco stand out:
- Off-Road Suspension: Conquer any trail with confidence.
- Manual Convertible Top: Enjoy open-air freedom.
- Ford Co-Pilot360: Stay safe with advanced driver-assist technologies.
- Electronic Transfer Case: Easily switch between 2WD and 4WD.
- Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access: Conveniently access your gear.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Safety
Mechanical
