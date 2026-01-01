Menu
<p>Looking for adventure? Carpages.ca has a rugged and capable 2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend 4 Door 4x4 thats ready to take you off the beaten path! This SUV/Crossover boasts a powerful 2.3L EcoBoost I-4 engine, a manual transmission, and a part-time four-wheel-drive system, perfect for tackling any terrain. With only 60,531 KM on the odometer, this Bronco is practically brand new and ready for your next expedition.</p> <p>This Bronco Big Bend is packed with features designed for both comfort and capability. From its removable rear window to its off-road suspension, every detail is geared towards adventure. The interior offers a comfortable and functional space, with features like a driver information centre, cruise control, and a modern infotainment system. This Bronco is ready for anything you throw at it.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Bronco stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Off-Road Suspension:</strong> Conquer any trail with confidence.</li> <li><strong>Manual Convertible Top:</strong> Enjoy open-air freedom.</li> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360:</strong> Stay safe with advanced driver-assist technologies.</li> <li><strong>Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Easily switch between 2WD and 4WD.</li> <li><strong>Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access:</strong> Conveniently access your gear.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Bronco

60,531 KM

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 4 Door 4x4

13502165

2022 Ford Bronco

Big Bend 4 Door 4x4

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

$31,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
60,531KM
VIN 1FMDE5BH1NLA76332

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 60,531 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Tracker System
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat
Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Locking Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Foldable Rear Head Restraints
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Removable Rear Window
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black door handles
Black fender flares
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Wheels: 17" Carbonized Grey-Painted Aluminum
Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Manual Convertible Top w/Fixed Roll-Over Protection and Top
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point and Pretensioners
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Pedestrian Detection
Personal Safety System Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Mechanical

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Off-Road Suspension
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
4.46 Axle Ratio
Regenerative 250 Amp Alternator
78.7 L Fuel Tank
Engine: 2.3L EcoBoost I-4
658.6 Kgs Maximum Payload
GVWR: 2,685 kgs (5,920 lbs)

Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
