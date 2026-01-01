$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Base 4x4
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Base 4x4
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 102,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Embark on your next adventure with this capable and stylish 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford. Designed for those who crave exploration without sacrificing everyday comfort, this SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle whatever the Canadian landscape throws your way. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a host of intelligent features, you'll experience confidence and control on every journey, from city streets to rugged trails. This Bronco Sport has been driven for 102,000 kilometers, proving its reliability and readiness for many more miles of memories.
Step inside and discover a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes both functionality and convenience. The durable cloth seating and practical cargo space make it ideal for hauling gear or groceries, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4 offers a compelling blend of rugged capability and modern amenities, all backed by the trusted name of Winegard Ford.
Here are 5 features that truly make this Bronco Sport stand out:
- Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and Cross-Traffic Alert, designed to help you navigate the road with greater awareness.
- 4x4 Capability with Electronic Transfer Case: Conquer diverse terrains with confidence. The robust 4-wheel drive system, featuring an electronic transfer case, ensures optimal traction and control in challenging conditions, making it perfect for Canadian adventures.
- 1.5L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience a responsive and efficient drive. This powerful yet economical engine provides ample power for your needs while the auto start-stop technology helps conserve fuel in city driving.
- Back-Up Camera with Washer: Maneuver with ease and keep your view clear. The integrated back-up camera, complete with a washer, provides a clear view of what's behind you, even in less-than-ideal weather.
- FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected wherever you roam. This feature turns your Bronco Sport into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to connect multiple devices and keep everyone entertained on the go.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winegard Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winegard Ford
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-566-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-566-6828