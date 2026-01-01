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<p>Embark on your next adventure with this capable and stylish 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford. Designed for those who crave exploration without sacrificing everyday comfort, this SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle whatever the Canadian landscape throws your way. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a host of intelligent features, youll experience confidence and control on every journey, from city streets to rugged trails. This Bronco Sport has been driven for 102,000 kilometers, proving its reliability and readiness for many more miles of memories.</p> <p>Step inside and discover a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes both functionality and convenience. The durable cloth seating and practical cargo space make it ideal for hauling gear or groceries, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained. Whether youre commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4 offers a compelling blend of rugged capability and modern amenities, all backed by the trusted name of Winegard Ford.</p> <p>Here are 5 features that truly make this Bronco Sport stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite:</strong> Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and Cross-Traffic Alert, designed to help you navigate the road with greater awareness.</li> <li><strong>4x4 Capability with Electronic Transfer Case:</strong> Conquer diverse terrains with confidence. The robust 4-wheel drive system, featuring an electronic transfer case, ensures optimal traction and control in challenging conditions, making it perfect for Canadian adventures.</li> <li><strong>1.5L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology:</strong> Experience a responsive and efficient drive. This powerful yet economical engine provides ample power for your needs while the auto start-stop technology helps conserve fuel in city driving.</li> <li><strong>Back-Up Camera with Washer:</strong> Maneuver with ease and keep your view clear. The integrated back-up camera, complete with a washer, provides a clear view of whats behind you, even in less-than-ideal weather.</li> <li><strong>FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected wherever you roam. This feature turns your Bronco Sport into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to connect multiple devices and keep everyone entertained on the go.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

102,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Base 4x4

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14187326

2022 Ford Bronco Sport

Base 4x4

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
102,000KM
VIN 3FMCR9A61NRD87185

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 102,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Embark on your next adventure with this capable and stylish 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford. Designed for those who crave exploration without sacrificing everyday comfort, this SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle whatever the Canadian landscape throws your way. With its robust 4-wheel drive system and a host of intelligent features, you'll experience confidence and control on every journey, from city streets to rugged trails. This Bronco Sport has been driven for 102,000 kilometers, proving its reliability and readiness for many more miles of memories.


Step inside and discover a thoughtfully designed interior that prioritizes both functionality and convenience. The durable cloth seating and practical cargo space make it ideal for hauling gear or groceries, while the intuitive infotainment system keeps you connected and entertained. Whether you're commuting to work or heading out for a weekend getaway, this 2022 Ford Bronco Sport Base 4x4 offers a compelling blend of rugged capability and modern amenities, all backed by the trusted name of Winegard Ford.


Here are 5 features that truly make this Bronco Sport stand out:


  • Ford Co-Pilot360™ Suite: Drive with enhanced peace of mind thanks to advanced safety technologies like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and Cross-Traffic Alert, designed to help you navigate the road with greater awareness.
  • 4x4 Capability with Electronic Transfer Case: Conquer diverse terrains with confidence. The robust 4-wheel drive system, featuring an electronic transfer case, ensures optimal traction and control in challenging conditions, making it perfect for Canadian adventures.
  • 1.5L EcoBoost Engine with Auto Start-Stop Technology: Experience a responsive and efficient drive. This powerful yet economical engine provides ample power for your needs while the auto start-stop technology helps conserve fuel in city driving.
  • Back-Up Camera with Washer: Maneuver with ease and keep your view clear. The integrated back-up camera, complete with a washer, provides a clear view of what's behind you, even in less-than-ideal weather.
  • FordPass Connect™ 4G Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected wherever you roam. This feature turns your Bronco Sport into a Wi-Fi hotspot, allowing you to connect multiple devices and keep everyone entertained on the go.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
GVWR: 2,100 kgs (4,630 lbs)
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
760CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Front Centre Armrest
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Tracker System
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FOB Controls -inc: Keyfob Cargo Access

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Ford Co-Pilot360 - BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Black grille
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: 225/65R17 102H All Season BSW
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 17" Sparkle Silver -inc: black hub cap
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2022 Ford Bronco Sport