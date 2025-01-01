$38,950+ taxes & licensing
2022 Ford Explorer
Limited Hybrid - Leather Seats
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
$38,950
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 50,525 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Sunroof, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, 4G WiFi!
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer for 2024, 2025 AND 2026!
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
This 2022 Ford Explorer is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.
This Ford Explorer is the ultimate exploration vehicle with plenty of style and space for all of your passengers and cargo. It has the hauling capabilities of a midsize SUV combined with strong off-road capabilities. Whether your next family adventure is to the grocery store or over a high mountain pass, the Ford Explorer was built to get you there with ease.This SUV has 50,525 kms. It's agate black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 318HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Explorer's trim level is Limited Hybrid. Add a touch of luxury with this premium Ford Explorer Limited Hybrid as it comes with a large color touchscreen featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SYNC 3, SiriusXM radio, and a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system. It also features unique aluminum wheels, active noise cancellation, LED lights with front fog lights, perforated leather heated and cooled seats, a power tailgate, heated steering wheel, split folding rear seats, a 360 degree camera with front and rear parking assist, distance pacing cruise control and Ford Co-Pilot360 featuring evasion assist, blind spot detection, cross traffic alert, lane keep assist and automated emergency braking, a proximity key, remote engine start, FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi plus so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Sunroof, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, 4g Wifi.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FM5K8FW0NNA11144.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 7.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, Meridian Credit Union and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Seating
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
866-379-0313