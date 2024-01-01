Menu
Account
Sign In
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPly, Android Auto, 4G LTE, Streaming Audio, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights, FLEXBED Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Regions BEST Automobile Dealer. Come see us to find out why! Why Buy From Winegard Ford? * No Administration fees * No Additional Charges for Factory Orders * 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles * Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase * Licensed Ford Accessories Available * Window Tinting Available * Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This crew cab pickup has 85,270 kms. Its area 51 in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Hybrid engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. Our Mavericks trim level is XLT. This game changing Maverick XLT offers an impressive list of features and is equipped with aluminum wheels, a large touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include premium cloth seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, cruise control, LED Lights, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with its rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8E30NRA56184. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimands only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Readers Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicles CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

2022 Ford MAVERICK

87,035 KM

Details Description

$28,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT New All-Season Tires plus winter tires and Ha

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Ford MAVERICK

XLT New All-Season Tires plus winter tires and Ha

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

  1. 11242643
  2. 11242643
  3. 11242643
Contact Seller

$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
87,035KM
Used
VIN 3FTTW8E30NRA56184

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour AREA 51
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4T7512A
  • Mileage 87,035 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPly, Android Auto, 4G LTE, Streaming Audio, Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking, Rear View Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, LED Lights, FLEXBED

Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2022 Ford Maverick is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.

With a do-it-yourself attitude, this trendsetter is ready for any challenge you put in front of it. The Maverick is designed to fit up to 5 passengers, tow or haul an impressive payload and offers maneuverability in the city that is unsurpassed. Whether you choose to use this Ford Maverick as a daily commuter, a grocery getter, furniture hauler or weekend warrior, this compact pickup truck is ready, willing and able to get it done! This crew cab pickup has 85,270 kms. It's area 51 in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L I4 16V MPFI DOHC Hybrid engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.

Our Maverick's trim level is XLT. This game changing Maverick XLT offers an impressive list of features and is equipped with aluminum wheels, a large touchscreen that includes Apple CarPlay, Andoid Auto, streaming audio and FordPass Connect 4G mobile hotspot. Additional features include premium cloth seats, Ford Co-Pilot360 automatic emergency braking, a useful rear view camera, power locking tailgate, remote keyless entry, automatic highbeam assist, cruise control, LED Lights, a front collision mitigation system and the exclusive Ford FLEXBED. The FLEXBED allows you to do more with it's rugged construction and is designed to easily add a bike rack and or a simple wood divider to make those weekend projects a breeze.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FTTW8E30NRA56184.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage for sale in Caledonia, ON
2023 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve - Low Mileage 13,866 KM $54,950 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD - Local - One owner for sale in Caledonia, ON
2019 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD - Local - One owner 70,050 KM $23,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT DVD Entertainment System for sale in Caledonia, ON
2017 Ford Explorer XLT DVD Entertainment System 154,777 KM $20,550 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-379-XXXX

(click to show)

866-379-0313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,950

+ taxes & licensing

Winegard Ford

866-379-0313

Contact Seller
2022 Ford MAVERICK