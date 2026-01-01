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<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV? Check out this used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This stunning vehicle has only 38,078 kilometers on the odometer and is ready to provide you with a premium driving experience. The Nautilus Reserve AWD offers a perfect blend of sophistication, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its elegant design and a host of advanced features, this Lincoln is sure to impress.</p> <p>This Nautilus is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters. The luxurious interior boasts heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic vista roof, ensuring comfort in any weather. The Lincoln Co-Pilot360 suite provides advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, giving you peace of mind on the road. Dont miss the opportunity to own this exceptional SUV!</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Bask in the sunlight and enjoy the open-air feel with the expansive sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Lincoln Co-Pilot360:</strong> Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies.</li> <li><strong>Heated Rear Seats:</strong> Keep your passengers comfortable, no matter the season.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation:</strong> Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

38,078 KM

Details Description Features

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2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

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14013759

2022 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve AWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
38,078KM
VIN 2LMPJ8K97NBL19486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26S2679
  • Mileage 38,078 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV? Check out this used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This stunning vehicle has only 38,078 kilometers on the odometer and is ready to provide you with a premium driving experience. The Nautilus Reserve AWD offers a perfect blend of sophistication, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its elegant design and a host of advanced features, this Lincoln is sure to impress.


This Nautilus is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters. The luxurious interior boasts heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic vista roof, ensuring comfort in any weather. The Lincoln Co-Pilot360 suite provides advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, giving you peace of mind on the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional SUV!


Here are five standout features of this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD:


  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy the open-air feel with the expansive sunroof.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies.
  • Heated Rear Seats: Keep your passengers comfortable, no matter the season.
  • Connected Navigation: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
68.1 L Fuel Tank
GVWR: TBD
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L Turbocharged I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel

Interior

Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Leather Steering Wheel w/Auto Tilt-Away
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Keypad
8-Way Passenger Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Leather Rear Seat
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Connected Navigation (3-year trial) Integrated Navigation System w/Voice Activation

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Laminated Glass
Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Panoramic Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Automatic Emergency Braking
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Cross-traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio
13 Speakers

Additional Features

Luxury Package
Lincoln Nautilus Elements Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2022 Lincoln Nautilus