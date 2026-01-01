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2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
2022 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve AWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26S2679
- Mileage 38,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV? Check out this used 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD, available now at Winegard Ford! This stunning vehicle has only 38,078 kilometers on the odometer and is ready to provide you with a premium driving experience. The Nautilus Reserve AWD offers a perfect blend of sophistication, comfort, and performance, making it an ideal choice for both city driving and weekend getaways. With its elegant design and a host of advanced features, this Lincoln is sure to impress.
This Nautilus is packed with features designed to elevate your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive, perfect for navigating Canadian winters. The luxurious interior boasts heated front and rear seats, a heated steering wheel, and a panoramic vista roof, ensuring comfort in any weather. The Lincoln Co-Pilot360 suite provides advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, giving you peace of mind on the road. Don't miss the opportunity to own this exceptional SUV!
Here are five standout features of this 2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Bask in the sunlight and enjoy the open-air feel with the expansive sunroof.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Lincoln Co-Pilot360: Drive with confidence thanks to advanced safety technologies.
- Heated Rear Seats: Keep your passengers comfortable, no matter the season.
- Connected Navigation: Get where you need to go with ease, thanks to the integrated navigation system.
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