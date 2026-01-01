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<p>Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough job sites to weekend adventures? Winegard Ford has the perfect solution: a robust, pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. This isnt just any pickup; its a capable and comfortable machine, boasting a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine that delivers impressive performance and towing prowess. With only 98,000 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to tackle your next challenge with confidence. The SuperCrew cabin offers ample space for passengers, making it ideal for both work crews and family outings.</p> <p>This F-150 XLT is equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and utility. Whether youre hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging terrain, this truck is built to perform. The 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction, while the 6.5-foot box offers generous cargo space for all your gear. At Winegard Ford, we understand the importance of a reliable and versatile vehicle, and this 2023 F-150 XLT embodies that commitment.</p> <p>Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT:</p> <ul> <li><strong>3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating power and impressive fuel efficiency with Fords renowned EcoBoost technology, ensuring you have the muscle for any task.</li> <li><strong>4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability:</strong> Conquer any road condition, from icy highways to muddy trails, with the confidence and control that only 4WD can provide.</li> <li><strong>SuperCrew Cab:</strong> Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, making this F-150 perfect for carpooling, family trips, and keeping your crew comfortable.</li> <li><strong>Integrated Trailer Brake Controller:</strong> Take the guesswork out of towing. This integrated system allows for precise trailer braking control, enhancing safety and confidence when hauling.</li> <li><strong>Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB):</strong> Drive with an added layer of safety. This advanced system can detect potential collisions and automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate or avoid an impact.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong></p> <p>Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Ford F-150

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$71,205

+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

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14200991

2023 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$71,205

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
98,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1E85PFC49012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6T8506A
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough job sites to weekend adventures? Winegard Ford has the perfect solution: a robust, pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. This isn't just any pickup; it's a capable and comfortable machine, boasting a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine that delivers impressive performance and towing prowess. With only 98,000 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to tackle your next challenge with confidence. The SuperCrew cabin offers ample space for passengers, making it ideal for both work crews and family outings.


This F-150 XLT is equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and utility. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging terrain, this truck is built to perform. The 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction, while the 6.5-foot box offers generous cargo space for all your gear. At Winegard Ford, we understand the importance of a reliable and versatile vehicle, and this 2023 F-150 XLT embodies that commitment.


Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT:


  • 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience exhilarating power and impressive fuel efficiency with Ford's renowned EcoBoost technology, ensuring you have the muscle for any task.
  • 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability: Conquer any road condition, from icy highways to muddy trails, with the confidence and control that only 4WD can provide.
  • SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, making this F-150 perfect for carpooling, family trips, and keeping your crew comfortable.
  • Integrated Trailer Brake Controller: Take the guesswork out of towing. This integrated system allows for precise trailer braking control, enhancing safety and confidence when hauling.
  • Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with an added layer of safety. This advanced system can detect potential collisions and automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate or avoid an impact.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™


Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Packages

U
301A
998
XL3
413
50M
54R
59R
59S
67T
85P

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Skid Plates
Trailer Wiring Harness
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electronic Transfer Case
HD gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.31 AXLE RATIO
Engine: 3.5L V6 EcoBoost
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Auto Locking Hubs
Integrated Trailer Brake Controller
200 Amp Alternator
136.3 L Fuel Tank
70-Amp/Hr 610CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Electronic Locking w/3.31 Axle Ratio
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
GVWR: 3,243 kg (7,150 lb) Payload Package
968.4 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Remote Start System
Locking glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Rear Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
FordPass Connect 4G Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
INTERIOR WORK SURFACE
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Cabback Insulator and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Analog Appearance
Instrument Panel Bin, Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and Locking 1st Row Underseat Storage
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cab Mounted Cargo Lights

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Black door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Chrome rear step bumper
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Black Side Windows Trim
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Aluminum Panels
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheels: 17" Silver Painted Aluminum
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Ford Co-Pilot360 - Autolamp Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Reverse Sensing System Rear Parking Sensors
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Reverse Brake Assist
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Fixed antenna
7 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

3.5L V6 ECOBOOST ENGINE
EQUIPMENT GROUP
LED BOX LIGHTING
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOT LIGHTS
CLOTH BUCKET SEATS W/ CONSOLE
3.31 ELECTRONIC LOCK RR AXLE
INTEGRATED TRLR BRAKE CNTRL
MIRROR MAN FOLD W/POWER GLASS
275/60R-20 BSW ALL-TERRAIN
LED SIDE-MIRROR SPOTLIGHTS -inc: high-intensity LED security approach lamps
MANUAL FOLDING POWER GLASS SIDEVIEW HEATED MIRRORS -inc: turn signal and black skull caps, Interior Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
EQUIPMENT GROUP 301A MID -inc: BoxLink Cargo Management System, locking cleats, Class IV Trailer Hitch Receiver, towing capability up to TBD lbs, smart trailer tow connector (includes BLIS w/trailer tow coverage where BLIS is available), 7-pin wiring h...
LED BOX LIGHTING W/ZONE LIGHTING -inc: LED CHMSL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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$71,205

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2023 Ford F-150