$71,205+ taxes & licensing
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
2023 Ford F-150
XLT 4WD SuperCrew 6.5' Box
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$71,205
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Interior Colour Dark Slate Cloth
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6T8506A
- Mileage 98,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a truck that can handle anything you throw at it, from tough job sites to weekend adventures? Winegard Ford has the perfect solution: a robust, pre-owned 2023 Ford F-150 XLT 4WD SuperCrew. This isn't just any pickup; it's a capable and comfortable machine, boasting a powerful 3.5L V6 EcoBoost engine that delivers impressive performance and towing prowess. With only 98,000 kilometers on the odometer, this F-150 is ready to tackle your next challenge with confidence. The SuperCrew cabin offers ample space for passengers, making it ideal for both work crews and family outings.
This F-150 XLT is equipped with a suite of features designed to enhance your driving experience and utility. Whether you're hauling equipment, towing a trailer, or navigating challenging terrain, this truck is built to perform. The 4-wheel drive system provides exceptional traction, while the 6.5-foot box offers generous cargo space for all your gear. At Winegard Ford, we understand the importance of a reliable and versatile vehicle, and this 2023 F-150 XLT embodies that commitment.
Here are five of the most exciting features of this 2023 Ford F-150 XLT:
- 3.5L V6 EcoBoost Engine: Experience exhilarating power and impressive fuel efficiency with Ford's renowned EcoBoost technology, ensuring you have the muscle for any task.
- 4-Wheel Drive (4WD) Capability: Conquer any road condition, from icy highways to muddy trails, with the confidence and control that only 4WD can provide.
- SuperCrew Cab: Enjoy spacious seating for up to six passengers, making this F-150 perfect for carpooling, family trips, and keeping your crew comfortable.
- Integrated Trailer Brake Controller: Take the guesswork out of towing. This integrated system allows for precise trailer braking control, enhancing safety and confidence when hauling.
- Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB): Drive with an added layer of safety. This advanced system can detect potential collisions and automatically apply the brakes to help mitigate or avoid an impact.
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888-566-6828