$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2023 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD
2023 Lincoln Aviator
Reserve AWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,122 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD, now available at Winegard Ford! This beauty has only 23,122 KM on the odometer and is packed with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. The Aviator Reserve AWD offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. With its powerful engine and advanced all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling in any weather condition.
Step inside and you'll be greeted by a meticulously crafted interior, designed with your comfort in mind. From the premium materials to the cutting-edge technology, every detail has been carefully considered. This Aviator is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, providing you with peace of mind on every journey. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Visit Winegard Ford today and experience the luxury and performance of the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD for yourself!
Here are five standout features of this Aviator:
- Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
- Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies: Stay safe and confident with features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and a Rear Backup Camera.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
- Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
- Twin-Turbocharged Engine: Experience exhilarating performance with the powerful and efficient engine.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Interior
Exterior
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Winegard Ford
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Winegard Ford
Winegard Ford
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
888-566-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
888-566-6828