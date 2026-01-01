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<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV thats ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD, now available at Winegard Ford! This beauty has only 23,122 KM on the odometer and is packed with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. The Aviator Reserve AWD offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. With its powerful engine and advanced all-wheel-drive system, youll enjoy confident handling in any weather condition.</p> <p>Step inside and youll be greeted by a meticulously crafted interior, designed with your comfort in mind. From the premium materials to the cutting-edge technology, every detail has been carefully considered. This Aviator is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, providing you with peace of mind on every journey. Dont miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Visit Winegard Ford today and experience the luxury and performance of the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD for yourself!</p> <p>Here are five standout features of this Aviator:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Sunroof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies:</strong> Stay safe and confident with features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and a Rear Backup Camera.</li> <li><strong>Heated Steering Wheel:</strong> Experience ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.</li> <li><strong>Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot:</strong> Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.</li> <li><strong>Twin-Turbocharged Engine:</strong> Experience exhilarating performance with the powerful and efficient engine.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2023 Lincoln Aviator

23,122 KM

Details Description Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

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13971501

2023 Lincoln Aviator

Reserve AWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
23,122KM
VIN 5LM5J7XC5PGL24860

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,122 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that's ready for any adventure? Check out this stunning 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD, now available at Winegard Ford! This beauty has only 23,122 KM on the odometer and is packed with premium features designed to elevate your driving experience. The Aviator Reserve AWD offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style, making it an ideal choice for families and individuals alike. With its powerful engine and advanced all-wheel-drive system, you'll enjoy confident handling in any weather condition.


Step inside and you'll be greeted by a meticulously crafted interior, designed with your comfort in mind. From the premium materials to the cutting-edge technology, every detail has been carefully considered. This Aviator is equipped with a suite of advanced safety features, providing you with peace of mind on every journey. Don't miss your chance to own this exceptional SUV. Visit Winegard Ford today and experience the luxury and performance of the 2023 Lincoln Aviator Reserve AWD for yourself!


Here are five standout features of this Aviator:


  • Panoramic Sunroof: Enjoy breathtaking views and fresh air with the express open/close sliding and tilting glass sunroof.
  • Advanced Driver-Assist Technologies: Stay safe and confident with features like Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and a Rear Backup Camera.
  • Heated Steering Wheel: Experience ultimate comfort during those chilly Canadian mornings.
  • Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot: Stay connected on the go with built-in Wi-Fi.
  • Twin-Turbocharged Engine: Experience exhilarating performance with the powerful and efficient engine.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
220 Amp Alternator
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.58 axle ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
76.5 L Fuel Tank
Engine: Twin-Turbocharged 3.0L V6 -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,965 kgs

Interior

Compass
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater, Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
6-Way Passenger Seat
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Digital/Analog Appearance
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert, Metal-Look Interior Accents and Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Cabin Particulate & Odour Filter
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Rear Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 Interior 120V AC Power Outlet

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Speed sensitive variable intermittent wipers
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Laminated Glass
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Heated VisioBlade Wipers
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster

Safety

Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Rear Backup Camera Back-Up Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Window Grid Diversity Antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio
14 Speakers

Additional Features

Elements Package Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2023 Lincoln Aviator