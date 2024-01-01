Menu
Account
Sign In
Low Mileage! Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Regions BEST Automobile Dealer. Come see us to find out why! Why Buy From Winegard Ford? * No Administration fees * No Additional Charges for Factory Orders * 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles * Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase * Licensed Ford Accessories Available * Window Tinting Available * Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2023 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This low mileage SUV has just 19,412 kms. Its infinite black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. Our Nautiluss trim level is Reserve. With quintessential Lincoln luxury and refinement, this Nautilus Reserve features an express open/close dual-pane panoramic roof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated perforated leather seats with 10-way driver and 8-way passenger adjustment, lumbar support and cushion extension, a hands-free liftgate for easy rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel with a power-adjustable steering column, and a captivating 13.2-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, navigation, and a sonorous 13-speaker Revel audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to a slew of features including blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera with a washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry with remote start, a keypad for extra security, three 12-volt DC power outlets, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and so much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP4PBL11265. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimands only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Readers Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicles CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

19,412 KM

Details Description Features

$53,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2023 Lincoln Nautilus

Reserve - Low Mileage

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

  1. 11501051
  2. 11501051
  3. 11501051
  4. 11501051
  5. 11501051
  6. 11501051
  7. 11501051
  8. 11501051
  9. 11501051
  10. 11501051
  11. 11501051
  12. 11501051
  13. 11501051
  14. 11501051
  15. 11501051
  16. 11501051
  17. 11501051
  18. 11501051
  19. 11501051
  20. 11501051
  21. 11501051
  22. 11501051
  23. 11501051
  24. 11501051
Contact Seller

$53,850

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
19,412KM
VIN 2LMPJ8KP4PBL11265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24S2491
  • Mileage 19,412 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.

Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2023 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This low mileage SUV has just 19,412 kms. It's infinite black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. With quintessential Lincoln luxury and refinement, this Nautilus Reserve features an express open/close dual-pane panoramic roof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated perforated leather seats with 10-way driver and 8-way passenger adjustment, lumbar support and cushion extension, a hands-free liftgate for easy rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel with a power-adjustable steering column, and a captivating 13.2-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, navigation, and a sonorous 13-speaker Revel audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to a slew of features including blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera with a washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry with remote start, a keypad for extra security, three 12-volt DC power outlets, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP4PBL11265.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
AM/FM Stereo
Map Lights
remote start
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Rear View Camera

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Cup Holder

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
MP3 CD Player

Comfort

Climate Control

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Winegard Ford

Used 2019 Ford Edge Titanium for sale in Caledonia, ON
2019 Ford Edge Titanium 129,905 KM $21,950 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport SE - Local - Trade-in for sale in Caledonia, ON
2018 Ford EcoSport SE - Local - Trade-in 104,124 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford Escape Active Service Loaner for sale in Caledonia, ON
2024 Ford Escape Active Service Loaner 10 KM $35,244 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Winegard Ford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-379-XXXX

(click to show)

866-379-0313

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$53,850

+ taxes & licensing

Winegard Ford

866-379-0313

Contact Seller
2023 Lincoln Nautilus