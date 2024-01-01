$53,850+ tax & licensing
2023 Lincoln Nautilus
Reserve - Low Mileage
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
$53,850
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Infinite Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24S2491
- Mileage 19,412 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
This 2023 Lincoln Nautilus is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.
Unmistakable presence, thoughtful technology, a provocative stance, and thrilling driving dynamics offer an exhilarating experience in this 2023 Lincoln Nautilus. Designed to be the intersection of performance and luxury, this SUV excels at making every drive a journey to remember. Let the careful curation of refined materials, purposeful design, and exciting performance of this Nautilus help you nurture your serenity and find excitement in the day to day.This low mileage SUV has just 19,412 kms. It's infinite black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Nautilus's trim level is Reserve. With quintessential Lincoln luxury and refinement, this Nautilus Reserve features an express open/close dual-pane panoramic roof with a power sunshade, heated and ventilated perforated leather seats with 10-way driver and 8-way passenger adjustment, lumbar support and cushion extension, a hands-free liftgate for easy rear cargo access, a heated steering wheel with a power-adjustable steering column, and a captivating 13.2-inch infotainment screen bundled with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM satellite radio, 4G LTE mobile hotspot internet access, navigation, and a sonorous 13-speaker Revel audio system. Road safety is assured thanks to a slew of features including blind spot detection, lane keep assist, lane departure warning, adaptive cruise control, forward collision alert, driver monitoring alert, rear parking sensors, and a rear view camera with a washer. Also standard include proximity keyless entry with remote start, a keypad for extra security, three 12-volt DC power outlets, voice-activated dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=2LMPJ8KP4PBL11265.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o
