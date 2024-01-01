$65,550+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco
Outer Banks - Navigation - Heated Seats
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313
$65,550
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 12,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist!
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer for 2024 AND 2025.
Come see us to find out why!
Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available
On Sale! Save $4920 on this one, we've marked it down from $70470. This 2024 Ford Bronco is for sale today in Caledonia.
With a nostalgia-inducing design along with remarkable on-road driving manners with supreme off-road capability, this 2024 Ford Bronco is indeed a jack of all trades and masters every one of them. Durable build materials and functional engineering coupled with modern day infotainment and driver assistive features ensure that this iconic vehicle takes on whatever you can throw at it. Want an SUV that can genuinely do it all and look good while at it? Look no further than this 2024 Ford Bronco!This SUV has 12,253 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.7L V6 24V PDI DOHC Twin Turbo engine.
Our Bronco's trim level is Outer Banks. This Bronco Outer Banks takes things to a whole new level, with polished aluminum wheels, body colored fender flares, door handles and power heated side mirrors, along with LED headlights with high beam assist, front fog lights, and upgraded LED brake lights. This rugged off-roader also treats you with amazing comfort and connectivity features that include heated front seats, remote engine start, dual-zone climate control, front and rear cupholders, and an upgraded infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM and inbuilt navigation, to get you back home from your off-road adventures. Road safety is assured thanks to a suite of systems including blind spot detection, pre-collision assist with pedestrian detection and cross-traffic alert, lane keeping assist with lane departure warning, rear parking sensors, and driver monitoring alert. Additional features include proximity keyless entry with push button start, trail control, trail turn assist, and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMEE8BP1RLA10530.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm
Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 7.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, Meridian Credit Union and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Winegard Ford
