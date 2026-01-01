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<p>Looking for adventure? Check out this practically new 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford! This rugged SUV is ready to tackle any terrain, offering the perfect blend of capability and comfort. With only 42,837 KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is barely broken in and ready for its next chapter with you. Its packed with features designed to enhance every drive, from city commutes to off-road excursions. Dont miss your chance to own this versatile and stylish SUV.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport Badlands stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability:</strong> With its 4x4 drivetrain, off-road suspension, and multiple skid plates, this Bronco Sport is built to conquer challenging trails and weather conditions.</li> <li><strong>Premium Comfort:</strong> Enjoy the ride with the PREMIUM PACKAGE, which includes a Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Technology:</strong> Stay connected and safe with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, featuring features like Evasive Steering Assist, a touchscreen navigation system, and blind-spot monitoring.</li> <li><strong>Convenient Features:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of a power moonroof, a liftgate with rear cargo access, and multiple power outlets for all your devices.</li> <li><strong>Towing Ready:</strong> The CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE with trailer sway control makes this Bronco Sport ready for your next adventure.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

42,837 KM

Details Description Features

$55,240

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Watch This Vehicle
14013813

2024 Ford Bronco Sport

Badlands 4x4

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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$55,240

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,837KM
VIN 3FMCR9D9XRRE94957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Desert Sand
  • Interior Colour Ebony Roast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6S2643A
  • Mileage 42,837 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for adventure? Check out this practically new 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford! This rugged SUV is ready to tackle any terrain, offering the perfect blend of capability and comfort. With only 42,837 KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is barely broken in and ready for its next chapter with you. It's packed with features designed to enhance every drive, from city commutes to off-road excursions. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and stylish SUV.


Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport Badlands stand out:


  • Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4x4 drivetrain, off-road suspension, and multiple skid plates, this Bronco Sport is built to conquer challenging trails and weather conditions.
  • Premium Comfort: Enjoy the ride with the PREMIUM PACKAGE, which includes a Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.
  • Advanced Technology: Stay connected and safe with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, featuring features like Evasive Steering Assist, a touchscreen navigation system, and blind-spot monitoring.
  • Convenient Features: Enjoy the convenience of a power moonroof, a liftgate with rear cargo access, and multiple power outlets for all your devices.
  • Towing Ready: The CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE with trailer sway control makes this Bronco Sport ready for your next adventure.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Block Heater
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electronic Transfer Case
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
61 L Fuel Tank
Off-Road Suspension
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust
4 Skid Plates
3.80 Axle Ratio
Engine: 2.0L EcoBoost -inc: auto start-stop technology
GVWR: 2,145 kgs (4,729 lbs)

Exterior

Fog Lights
Deep Tinted Glass
POWER MOONROOF
Black door handles
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
LED brakelights
Grey grille
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Black Side Windows Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Black Front Bumper w/2 Tow Hooks
Autolamp Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Flip-Up Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
glove box
Driver foot rest
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
6-Way Driver Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Coloured Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Vinyl/Rubber Floor Trim
Passenger Seat
Leatherette Steering Wheel
Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Digital/Analog Appearance
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Premium Cloth Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
FordPass Connect Tracker System
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, 2 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Safety

Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Cross-Traffic Alert
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE W/TRAILER SWAY CONTROL
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+
FORD CO-PILOT360 ASSIST+ -inc: Evasive Steering Assist, Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation System, pinch-to-zoom capability, SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link w/a 3-month subscription (available in select markets only), After your trial period ends,...
PREMIUM PACKAGE -inc: Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Bang & Olufsen Sound System, 10 speakers and subwoofer, Memory Driver's Seat & Sideview Mirror, Wireless Charging Pad, HD Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener (UGDO), Heated Steer...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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$55,240

+ taxes & licensing>

Winegard Ford

888-566-6828

2024 Ford Bronco Sport