$55,240+ taxes & licensing
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4
2024 Ford Bronco Sport
Badlands 4x4
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$55,240
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Desert Sand
- Interior Colour Ebony Roast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 6S2643A
- Mileage 42,837 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for adventure? Check out this practically new 2024 Ford Bronco Sport Badlands 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford! This rugged SUV is ready to tackle any terrain, offering the perfect blend of capability and comfort. With only 42,837 KM on the odometer, this Bronco Sport is barely broken in and ready for its next chapter with you. It's packed with features designed to enhance every drive, from city commutes to off-road excursions. Don't miss your chance to own this versatile and stylish SUV.
Here are five features that make this Bronco Sport Badlands stand out:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: With its 4x4 drivetrain, off-road suspension, and multiple skid plates, this Bronco Sport is built to conquer challenging trails and weather conditions.
- Premium Comfort: Enjoy the ride with the PREMIUM PACKAGE, which includes a Bang & Olufsen sound system, heated steering wheel, and dual-zone climate control.
- Advanced Technology: Stay connected and safe with Ford Co-Pilot360 Assist+, featuring features like Evasive Steering Assist, a touchscreen navigation system, and blind-spot monitoring.
- Convenient Features: Enjoy the convenience of a power moonroof, a liftgate with rear cargo access, and multiple power outlets for all your devices.
- Towing Ready: The CLASS II TRAILER TOW PACKAGE with trailer sway control makes this Bronco Sport ready for your next adventure.
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