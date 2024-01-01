Menu
XLT Black Appearance Package, Spray-in Bedliner! Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America's leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Regions BEST Automobile Dealer. Come see us to find out why!

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

Used
36KM
VIN 1FTFW3L88RKE16892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbonized Grey Metallic
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T7667
  • Mileage 36 KM

Vehicle Description

XLT Black Appearance Package, Spray-in Bedliner!

Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2024 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.

Just as you mould, strengthen and adapt to fit your lifestyle, the truck you own should do the same. The Ford F-150 puts productivity, practicality and reliability at the forefront, with a host of convenience and tech features as well as rock-solid build quality, ensuring that all of your day-to-day activities are a breeze. There’s one for the working warrior, the long hauler and the fanatic. No matter who you are and what you do with your truck, F-150 doesn’t miss.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 36 kms. It's carbonized grey metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 400HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is XLT. This XLT trim steps things up with running boards, dual-zone climate control and a 360 camera system, along with great standard features such as class IV tow equipment with trailer sway control, remote keyless entry, cargo box lighting, and a 12-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4 featuring voice-activated navigation, SiriusXM satellite radio, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and FordPass Connect 5G internet hotspot. Safety features also include blind spot detection, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, front and rear collision mitigation and automatic emergency braking. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Xlt Black Appearance Package, Spray-in Bedliner.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW3L88RKE16892.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 8.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 5 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Caledonia. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Winegard Ford

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
