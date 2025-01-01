Menu
Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America's leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Regions BEST Automobile Dealer for 2024 AND 2025. Come see us to find out why! Why Buy From Winegard Ford? * No Administration fees * No Additional Charges for Factory Orders * 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles * Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase * Licensed Ford Accessories Available * Window Tinting Available * Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available This 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Caledonia. This SUV has 10 kms. Its vapor blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. Our Mustang Mach-Es trim level is Premium. Step up to this Mustang Mach-E Premium and be rewarded with a fixed dual-panel glass sunroof, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, upgraded aluminum wheels and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, along with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, heated ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Fords Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more. To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SU3RMA49188. To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimands only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Readers Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 7.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, Meridian Credit Union and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicles CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946!

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

866-379-0313

VIN 3FMTK3SU3RMA49188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour VAPOUR BLUE METALLIC
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Electric
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 10 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Electric Vehicle, Fast Charging, Navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Adaptive Cruise Control, Ford Co-Pilot360, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, 360 Camera

Through the gathering of unbiased consumer opinions, calculated and vetted by some of North America’s leading market research firms, Consumer Choice Award has awarded Winegard Ford as Hamilton & Greater Region's BEST Automobile Dealer for 2024 AND 2025.
Come see us to find out why!

Why Buy From Winegard Ford?
* No Administration fees
* No Additional Charges for Factory Orders
* 100 Point Inspection on All Used Vehicles
* Full Tank of Fuel with Every New or Used Vehicle Purchase
* Licensed Ford Accessories Available
* Window Tinting Available
* Custom Truck Lift and Leveling Packages Available


This 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E is fresh on our lot in Caledonia.

This SUV has 10 kms. It's vapor blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a Electric engine.

Our Mustang Mach-E's trim level is Premium. Step up to this Mustang Mach-E Premium and be rewarded with a fixed dual-panel glass sunroof, a premium Bang & Olufsen audio system, upgraded aluminum wheels and a power liftgate for rear cargo access, along with a fast charging system, LED lights with automatic high beams, heated ActiveX bucket seats with driver seat power adjustment and lumbar support, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, FordPass Connect mobile hotspot internet access, and an expansive 15.5-inch infotainment screen powered by SYNC 4, bundled with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, inbuilt navigation, and SiriusXM satellite radio. Road safety is taken care of by a host of features including adaptive cruise control, Ford Co-Pilot360 with blind spot monitoring and pre-collision alert with automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, front and rear parking sensors, driver monitoring alert, evasive steering assist, an aerial view camera system, and Ford's Mykey system. Additional features include 60/40 folding rear seats, proximity key with push button start, and so much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=3FMTK3SU3RMA49188.


To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.winegardford.com/financing/application.htm



Buy with confidence from Winegard Motors, Haldimand's only Diamond Club Award Winner and 8x Reader's Choice Award Winner! Finance our used vehicles from as low as 7.99% OAC - Conditions apply, see dealer for details. We are proud to offer fixed and variable rate financing through TD Auto Finance, RBC, CIBC, Scotiabank, Desjardins, Meridian Credit Union and General Bank. We are a full disclosure dealer - ask us for this vehicle's CarFax report. Each vehicle is inspected using 100-point checklists, to ensure that only quality vehicles are sold at Winegard Motors. Every vehicle sold is fully detailed, with MTO Safety certification, as well as our Winegard Motors 30-day no hassle warranty. Open 6 days a week. Family owned and operated since 1946! o~o

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
866-379-0313

