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2024 Lincoln Corsair
Premiere AWD
2024 Lincoln Corsair
Premiere AWD
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26S2676
- Mileage 29,604 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable compact SUV? Winegard Ford is thrilled to present this gently used 2024 Lincoln Corsair Premiere AWD. This stunning vehicle, with only 29,604 KM on the odometer, offers a premium driving experience packed with advanced technology and comfort features. The Corsair Premiere AWD is designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures alike. Its sleek design and refined interior create an atmosphere of sophistication, while its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.
This Corsair is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to premium comfort amenities, this SUV has it all. The Corsair Premiere AWD is a testament to Lincoln's commitment to luxury and performance.
Here are five standout features that make this Corsair truly special:
- Lincoln Co-Pilot360: This suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), provides an extra layer of safety and peace of mind on every journey.
- Connected Navigation System: Stay connected and informed with a built-in navigation system, offering live traffic updates and predictive destinations to make your travels seamless.
- Alexa Built-In: Enjoy the convenience of Alexa directly in your vehicle, allowing you to access music, information, and more with simple voice commands.
- Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Experience personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control, ensuring both the driver and passenger can set their preferred temperature.
- Turbocharged 2.0L Engine: Experience a blend of power and efficiency with the responsive turbocharged engine, providing a dynamic driving experience.
Visit Winegard Ford today to experience the luxury and performance of this exceptional 2024 Lincoln Corsair Premiere AWD!
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