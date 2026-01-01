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<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable compact SUV? Winegard Ford is thrilled to present this gently used 2024 Lincoln Corsair Premiere AWD. This stunning vehicle, with only 29,604 KM on the odometer, offers a premium driving experience packed with advanced technology and comfort features. The Corsair Premiere AWD is designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures alike. Its sleek design and refined interior create an atmosphere of sophistication, while its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.</p> <p>This Corsair is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to premium comfort amenities, this SUV has it all. The Corsair Premiere AWD is a testament to Lincolns commitment to luxury and performance.</p> <p>Here are five standout features that make this Corsair truly special:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Lincoln Co-Pilot360:</strong> This suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), provides an extra layer of safety and peace of mind on every journey.</li> <li><strong>Connected Navigation System:</strong> Stay connected and informed with a built-in navigation system, offering live traffic updates and predictive destinations to make your travels seamless.</li> <li><strong>Alexa Built-In:</strong> Enjoy the convenience of Alexa directly in your vehicle, allowing you to access music, information, and more with simple voice commands.</li> <li><strong>Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning:</strong> Experience personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control, ensuring both the driver and passenger can set their preferred temperature.</li> <li><strong>Turbocharged 2.0L Engine:</strong> Experience a blend of power and efficiency with the responsive turbocharged engine, providing a dynamic driving experience.</li> </ul> <p>Visit Winegard Ford today to experience the luxury and performance of this exceptional 2024 Lincoln Corsair Premiere AWD!</p> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2024 Lincoln Corsair

29,604 KM

Details Description Features

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2024 Lincoln Corsair

Premiere AWD

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14013765

2024 Lincoln Corsair

Premiere AWD

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
29,604KM
VIN 5LMCJ1DA0RUL14846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26S2676
  • Mileage 29,604 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and capable compact SUV? Winegard Ford is thrilled to present this gently used 2024 Lincoln Corsair Premiere AWD. This stunning vehicle, with only 29,604 KM on the odometer, offers a premium driving experience packed with advanced technology and comfort features. The Corsair Premiere AWD is designed to elevate your daily commute and weekend adventures alike. Its sleek design and refined interior create an atmosphere of sophistication, while its all-wheel-drive capability ensures confident handling in various driving conditions.


This Corsair is loaded with features designed to enhance your driving experience. From advanced safety technologies to premium comfort amenities, this SUV has it all. The Corsair Premiere AWD is a testament to Lincoln's commitment to luxury and performance.


Here are five standout features that make this Corsair truly special:


  • Lincoln Co-Pilot360: This suite of advanced driver-assist technologies, including Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) and Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), provides an extra layer of safety and peace of mind on every journey.
  • Connected Navigation System: Stay connected and informed with a built-in navigation system, offering live traffic updates and predictive destinations to make your travels seamless.
  • Alexa Built-In: Enjoy the convenience of Alexa directly in your vehicle, allowing you to access music, information, and more with simple voice commands.
  • Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning: Experience personalized comfort with dual-zone climate control, ensuring both the driver and passenger can set their preferred temperature.
  • Turbocharged 2.0L Engine: Experience a blend of power and efficiency with the responsive turbocharged engine, providing a dynamic driving experience.

Visit Winegard Ford today to experience the luxury and performance of this exceptional 2024 Lincoln Corsair Premiere AWD!


Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
GVWR: TBD
3.81 Axle Ratio
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel
Engine: Turbocharged 2.0L I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology
73.6 L Fuel Tank

Interior

Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Keypad
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls
6-Way Passenger Seat
Lincoln Connect Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Lincoln Way Tracker System
Digital/Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Lincoln Dura-Touch Leatherette Steering Wheel
Interior Trim -inc: Leatherette/Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Chrome Door Panel Insert and Piano Black/Chrome Interior Accents
Connected Navigation System -inc: 1-year trial for connected navigation, built-in embedded satellite navigation, pinch-to-zoom capability, live traffic updates and predictive destinations and route guidance
Alexa Built-In -inc: Access to Alexa requires an Amazon account, SYNC 4, Lincoln Connect and complimentary connected service activated through the Lincoln Way app (see Lincoln Way terms for details), Eligible 2024 Lincoln vehicles receive 3 years of ac...

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Metal-Look Bumper Insert
Chrome Bodyside Insert, Grey Bodyside Cladding and Grey Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Black Bumper Insert
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Tires: 225/60R18 All-Season BSW
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) Blind Spot
Cruise Control-Steering Assist
Collision Mitigation-Front
Driver Monitoring-Alert
Evasion Assist
Lincoln Co-Pilot360 - Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

Media / Nav / Comm

9 SPEAKERS
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2024 Lincoln Corsair