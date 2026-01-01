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<p>Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Look no further than this used 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford! This impressive SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful engine, a spacious interior, and a long list of premium features. With only 9752KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service.</p> <p>This Expedition Platinum Max is the ultimate family vehicle, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. The Platinum trim level means youll enjoy a host of upscale amenities, ensuring a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, this Expedition is equipped to handle it all.</p> <p>Here are five features that make this Expedition stand out:</p> <ul> <li><strong>Panoramic Vista Roof:</strong> Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in with the expansive sunroof.</li> <li><strong>Advanced Safety Tech:</strong> Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive camera system provide peace of mind on every journey.</li> <li><strong>Terrain Management System:</strong> Conquer any terrain with selectable drive modes, including Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery, and Off-Road.</li> <li><strong>Power Running Boards:</strong> Make entering and exiting the vehicle effortless with the convenient power running boards.</li> <li><strong>Heated Leather Steering Wheel:</strong> Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.</li> </ul> <p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

2025 Ford Expedition

9,752 KM

Details Description Features

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2025 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 4X4

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14013798

2025 Ford Expedition

Platinum Max 4X4

Location

Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5

888-566-6828

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Used
9,752KM
VIN 1FMJK1MG2SEA10249

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Agate Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 9,752 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Look no further than this used 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford! This impressive SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful engine, a spacious interior, and a long list of premium features. With only 9752KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service.


This Expedition Platinum Max is the ultimate family vehicle, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. The Platinum trim level means you'll enjoy a host of upscale amenities, ensuring a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, this Expedition is equipped to handle it all.


Here are five features that make this Expedition stand out:


  • Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in with the expansive sunroof.
  • Advanced Safety Tech: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive camera system provide peace of mind on every journey.
  • Terrain Management System: Conquer any terrain with selectable drive modes, including Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery, and Off-Road.
  • Power Running Boards: Make entering and exiting the vehicle effortless with the convenient power running boards.
  • Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™
Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Trailer Wiring Harness
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Double wishbone front suspension w/coil springs
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Auto Locking Hubs
Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch, Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control
105.2 L Fuel Tank
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio -inc: Heavy-Duty Trailer Tow (HDTT), 2-speed automatic 4WD w/neutral towing capability
Terrain Management System -inc: selectable drive modes: normal, sport, tow/haul, eco, slippery and off-road
7749# Gvwr 887.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Interior

Compass
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
Driver Information Centre
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Garage door transmitter
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front And Rear Map Lights
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Tracker System
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Keypad
Leather Door Trim Insert
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Dashboard Storage, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Digital Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer
Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console, 4 12V DC Power Outlets and 2 Interior 120V AC Power Outlets

Exterior

POWER RUNNING BOARDS
Deep Tinted Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Front license plate bracket
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Black grille w/chrome accents
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Power Liftgate/Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass Vista Roof 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Stainless Steel Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming, Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Auto On/Off Reflector Led Low/High Beam Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P275/60R20 All Season BSW
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper and Defroster

Safety

Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Back-Up Camera w/Washer
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
BLIS (Blind Spot Information System) Blind Spot
Reverse Brake Assist
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front
Evasion Assist
Restricted Driving Mode/Alerts

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
10 Speakers
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Real-Time Traffic Display
Streaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Winegard Ford

140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
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2025 Ford Expedition