$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max 4X4
2025 Ford Expedition
Platinum Max 4X4
Location
Winegard Ford
140 Argyle St South, Caledonia, ON N3W 1E5
888-566-6828
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Agate Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 9,752 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a luxurious and capable SUV that can handle anything Canada throws your way? Look no further than this used 2025 Ford Expedition Platinum Max 4x4, now available at Winegard Ford! This impressive SUV is ready for adventure, boasting a powerful engine, a spacious interior, and a long list of premium features. With only 9752KM on the odometer, this Expedition is practically brand new and ready to provide years of reliable service.
This Expedition Platinum Max is the ultimate family vehicle, offering ample space for passengers and cargo. The Platinum trim level means you'll enjoy a host of upscale amenities, ensuring a comfortable and connected driving experience. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, this Expedition is equipped to handle it all.
Here are five features that make this Expedition stand out:
- Panoramic Vista Roof: Enjoy breathtaking views and let the sunshine in with the expansive sunroof.
- Advanced Safety Tech: Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a comprehensive camera system provide peace of mind on every journey.
- Terrain Management System: Conquer any terrain with selectable drive modes, including Normal, Sport, Tow/Haul, Eco, Slippery, and Off-Road.
- Power Running Boards: Make entering and exiting the vehicle effortless with the convenient power running boards.
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel: Stay comfortable and in control, even on the coldest Canadian mornings.
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