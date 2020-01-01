1925 Ford Model T

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
519-267-8448
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality.
CAR CAN BE REGISTER WITH HISTORIC ONTARIO PLATE -
Ford Model T Speedster,, super solid body, 4 cylinders, two speed overdrive -
Original engine hand crank as well as the period correct electric start 6 volt battery -
Being a racing car, there's no roof, trunk or bumpers on this vehicle. Runs and drives great -
