1925 Ford Model T

Speedster - RACER/ONTARIO REGISTRATION

1925 Ford Model T

Speedster - RACER/ONTARIO REGISTRATION

Location

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sale Price

$17,490

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,622KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 4777857
  • VIN: 11111111111181900
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Passengers
2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

CAR CAN BE REGISTER WITH HISTORIC ONTARIO PLATE -

Ford Model T Speedster,, super solid body, 4 cylinders, two speed overdrive -

Original engine hand crank as well as the period correct electric start 6 volt battery -

Being a racing car, there's no roof, trunk or bumpers on this vehicle. Runs and drives great -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

Due to the health situation of the COVID-19, we have decided for the well-being and safeguard of everyone that test drives will be by appointment, and for serious inquires only. We answer all your questions by email or phone call. We appreciate your help.

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM -
www.asprestigeautosales.carpages.ca
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

A & S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

