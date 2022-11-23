Menu
1928 Ford Model A

10,990 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

1928 Ford Model A

1928 Ford Model A

Chrome - SAFETY INCLUDED

1928 Ford Model A

Chrome - SAFETY INCLUDED

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

10,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9391930

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Beige/Black
  Interior Colour Beige
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 10,990 KM

Vehicle Description

SAFETY INCLUDED - 100% ORIGINAL - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - VERY CLEAN - BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC CAR WITH LUGGAGE RACK -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

