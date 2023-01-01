Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

1928 Ford Model A

10,990 KM

Details Description Features

$23,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

Contact Seller
1928 Ford Model A

1928 Ford Model A

Chrome

Watch This Vehicle

1928 Ford Model A

Chrome

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

  1. 1684087901
  2. 1684087901
  3. 1684087901
  4. 1684087901
  5. 1684087900
  6. 1684087901
  7. 1684087901
  8. 1684087901
  9. 1684087899
  10. 1684087900
  11. 1684087901
  12. 1684087901
  13. 1684087899
  14. 1684087901
  15. 1684087899
  16. 1684087899
  17. 1684087900
  18. 1684087901
  19. 1684087900
  20. 1684087898
  21. 1684087902
  22. 1684087901
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$23,990

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
10,990KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 9952301

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige/Black
  • Interior Colour Beige/Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 10,990 KM

Vehicle Description

100% ORIGINAL - RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT - VERY CLEAN - BEAUTIFUL CLASSIC CAR WITH LUGGAGE RACK -

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Rearview Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From A&S Prestige Auto Sales

1979 Porsche 911 SC ...
 10,400 KM
$84,990 + tax & lic
1951 Chevrolet 3100 ...
 10,000 KM
$49,990 + tax & lic
2020 Sea-Doo Wake Pr...
 25 KM
$47,990 + tax & lic

Email A&S Prestige Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
A&S Prestige Auto Sales

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

Call Dealer

519-267-XXXX

(click to show)

519-267-8448

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory