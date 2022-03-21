$36,990+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1947 Jeep Willys
CJ2A RESTORED ORIGINAL WITH REAR PTO GEARBOX
Location
A&S Prestige Auto Sales
512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$36,990
- Listing ID: 8811587
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 33,000 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW MILITARY TIRES & RIMS - 6 VOLT - BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL RESTORED JEEP IN PRETTY GOOD CONDITION -
PTO (Power Take-Off) GEARBOX - ENGINE GOVERNOR -
WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -
WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -
MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -
OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -
www.asprestigeautosales.com
PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.
