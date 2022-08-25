Menu
1947 Jeep Willys

33,000 KM

Details Description

$32,990

+ tax & licensing
$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

519-267-8448

1947 Jeep Willys

1947 Jeep Willys

CJ2A RESTORED ORIGINAL WITH REAR PTO GEARBOX

1947 Jeep Willys

CJ2A RESTORED ORIGINAL WITH REAR PTO GEARBOX

Location

A&S Prestige Auto Sales

512 Coronation Blvd., Cambridge, ON N1R 3E5

519-267-8448

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$32,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8995381

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 33,000 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW MILITARY TIRES & RIMS - 6 VOLT - BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL RESTORED JEEP IN PRETTY GOOD CONDITION -

PTO (Power Take-Off) GEARBOX - ENGINE GOVERNOR - 

WE ACCEPT CREDIT CARDS -

WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT - TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT PLEASE LET US KNOW THE DAY, TIME, AND PHONE NUMBER -

MONDAY TO FRIDAY FROM 10AM-6PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

SATURDAY FROM 10AM-4PM - BY APPOINTMENT -

OMVIC/UCDA MEMBERSHIP BUY WITH CONFIDENCE -

www.asprestigeautosales.com

PLEASE CALL: 519-267-8448 or simply check our website to book an appointment.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

